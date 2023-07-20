SFPD Releases Video Footage From Skateboarding 'Hill Bomb'

One parent named Lisa E., who asked not to use her last name to protect her son’s privacy, said she was sitting with her son at home around 8 p.m. when he left to take a scooter to a friend’s house near the skateboarding event.

“They asked the policeman, where should we go? And the cops said, go that way. So they went that way right into the riot cops, where the riot cops grabbed the three kids,” she said to reporters before the commission meeting. “They were detained. They were told to stay. They were not allowed to call us. They were zip-tied and he was forced to stay with a group of kids, this very large crowd of kids, until 1:00 in the morning. No jacket.”

On Sunday, Lisa E. said, she received a call from the Juvenile Probation Department saying her son’s case had not been dismissed.

Jennifer Blanco, a trustee for the San Bruno Park School District, said that seven youth from her district were caught up in the arrests, including her own daughter’s friends, who spoke at the commission meeting on Wednesday.

One of her daughter’s friends included 16-year-old Lesley, whose last name is omitted for privacy concerns.

“I just remember when they were trying to close down the event, they were getting really aggressive. And when they closed the street they kept saying we are under arrest but not why,” Lesley told KQED. “Then they zip-tied us and put us on the busses. A bunch of people needed to use the bathroom and I got pushed into a seat and my elbow was bruised. The zip-ties were really tight. I don’t know why we were treated that way. There was a 12-year-old on our bus and she didn’t know why she was there. We had to wait until after we got processed to get a phone call. Probably like 12 to 1 in the morning.”

Lisa E. said the event has warped her son’s ideas on policing.

“He’s a good kid. He gets straight A’s. He volunteers at the rec center and his perspective is changed now,” she said. “It’s been altered of how he thinks about law enforcement.”

Charges against the majority of teenagers swept up in the mass arrest following the skateboarding event at Dolores Park will likely be dropped, Mission Local reports. Some families have already been told they won’t need to show up to a court hearing and the cases will be dropped, according to Ortiz.

But many parents at the commission meeting said they had not yet received that guidance. Many are still confused about the status of their cases.

“They never had any justification in the first place to charge these youth,” Ortiz told KQED. “For the majority of cases to be dropped like that, it clearly shows SFPD overreached.”

The San Francisco Juvenile Probation Department did not confirm the exact number of people whose cases will be dropped. Officials from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office also did not confirm the number of youth whose cases would be cleared when asked by KQED on Monday.

At least one case involving an adult has been discharged, KQED confirmed.

“Each case will be assessed individually to determine if it can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Randy Quezada, communications director for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. “All avenues to ensure there is appropriate accountability will be explored.”

Youth probation officials said they are still awaiting results of the police department’s investigation into the incident.

“We are in the process of contacting all parents/guardians to let them know that we will reach back out to them when we have more information,” said Katherine Weinstein Miller, chief juvenile probation officer for the San Francisco Juvenile Probation Department.

One attorney is exploring a lawsuit on behalf of the youth and families who believe they were wrongfully detained at the skateboarding event.

Rachel Lederman, senior counsel at the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, told KQED she had heard from multiple parents whose children were not even at the event but got swept up in the mass arrest when they were walking, or in one case riding a scooter, through the area.

“I’m just appalled by this,” said Lederman. “I’m talking to kids who were simply passersby or were trying to go home, just in the general vicinity of where the event had been when they were trapped between police lines, not allowed to leave, [[arrested] and detained in appalling conditions.”