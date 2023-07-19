Audit Finds CSU Failed to Address Some Sexual Harassment Cases on Campuses

To view the campus reports, click this link. There’s a dropdown for each campus.

The California State Auditor found California State University routinely failed to address sexual harassment allegations across some of its 23 campuses.

The audit, released Tuesday, continues to shed light on a system in disarray and disorder. The state auditor reviewed multiple alleged cases of sexual harassment and several investigations to determine that, in some cases, universities improperly closed cases and failed to provide adequate discipline or take action against offenders.

The audit arrives one day after the release of a year-long independent investigation ordered by the CSU Board of Trustees to review the system’s Title IX practices.

That report (PDF), assembled by Cozen O’Connor law firm, also found that the nation’s largest public university system fails to respond adequately to sexual harassment and discrimination complaints from employees and students because of few resources and little staffing.

The state auditor reviewed 40 CSU sexual harassment cases from 2016 to 2022 that showed employees potentially engaging in sexual harassment. Twenty-one of those cases led to a formal investigation and four led to an informal resolution agreement. Out of 15 cases that were closed upon their first assessments, the audit found that campuses did not provide clear reasons for closing 11 cases.