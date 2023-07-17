Vibrant Night Markets Could Get Easier to Launch Under New California Bill

His bill would create a specific statewide permit for night markets and farmers markets that organizers would need to apply for once a year.

“There are few things people love more than their farmers markets. It’s a source of joy, they pick up their produce, meet friends. And unfortunately, the state makes it hard to open a farmers market,” Haney told KQED. “We want people selling food and bringing people together in community, including in the evenings.”

San Francisco is on track to open a pilot night market in the Sunset on Sept. 15, 2023, on Irving Street from 5:00–10:00 p.m. The initial event is funded through a $50,000 grant from the San Francisco nonprofit Avenue Greenlight. Other groups such as the San Francisco Parks Alliance and Cut Fruit Collective, an AAPI arts nonprofit rooted in the Bay Area, also signed on to kick-start the Sunset night market.

Engardio envisions there will be a “combination of all the things that makes the Sunset so amazing” including all different types of food, music and games.

Celebrity chef and San Francisco icon Martin Yan will also be at the first night market, doing cooking demonstrations, signing cookbooks and greeting visitors.

“The beauty of the night market is that it’s for everyone,” Engardio said. “It starts at 5 p.m., so if you have a young family, you can come on out for an early dinner. At 9 p.m., teenagers can come out and get boba.”

Angie Petitt-Taylor, director and founder of Sunset Mercantile, is steering the effort to get the neighborhood’s night market up and running by the fall. She hopes to make it a monthly event after the pilot in September, and advocates say Haney’s bill could help make that goal easier to reach.

Petitt-Taylor wants to craft a fun experience for kids and adults, but hopes it will spur growth for different kinds of businesses as well. It can be another opportunity for home-based small businesses, for example, to pop up as vendors and meet new customers, she said.