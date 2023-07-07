How SCOTUS' Affirmative Action Ruling May Impact Your Health Care

The AAMC, which represents more than 500 medical schools and teaching hospitals, filed an amicus brief with the court arguing that diversity in medical education “literally saves lives” by ensuring that doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals can competently care for an increasingly diverse population.

“Diversity in health care providers contributes to increased student, trainee and physician confidence in working with patient populations who are different from their own identities,” said Norma Poll-Hunter, senior director of workforce diversity at the AAMC.

Although it’s impossible to predict the full impact of the court’s ruling, looking at some of the nine states that already have bans on race-conscious college admissions may provide clues. An analysis of bans in six states found that medical school enrollment of students of color who were members of underrepresented groups fell roughly 17% after the bans were instituted.

What about patients?

At this point, it’s hard to say.

Despite the United States having one of the world’s most advanced systems of medical research and clinical care, Black people and some other minorities often fare worse than white people across a range of health measures.

Their life expectancies are shorter: 65.2 years for American Indian and Alaska Native people and 70.8 for Blacks in 2021, versus 76.4 for whites, according to KFF. Black and AIAN infants were roughly twice as likely to die as white infants, and women in those minority groups had the highest rates of mortality related to pregnancy in 2021.

Research shows people of all races tend to prefer to see physicians who are similar to them in race or ethnicity, according to Poll-Hunter. When patients are of the same race as their providers, they report higher levels of satisfaction and trust and better communication.