California's Caste Discrimination Bill Now Moves to Full Assembly Vote

Supporters said current laws don’t go far enough to protect against caste-based discrimination because it’s difficult to make such claims against an employer or potential landlord who may share the same race or national origin.

“SB 403 is a critical bill to make California a just and equitable place for all,” said workplace lawyer Tarina Mand, one of the two witnesses who spoke in support of the bill.

After the vote, supporters marched out of the hearing room chanting “SB 403 zindabad,” which translates to “Long live SB 403.” They continued to celebrate outside the Capitol with more chanting, joyful embraces and even a little dancing.

Just feet away, opponents also regrouped, but in more somber tones — reflecting on their efforts, and a pledge by some to keep fighting.

Opponents — including groups who organized against a similar ordinance in Seattle — said the prevalence of caste in South Asian countries would lead to racial profiling. They oppose any mention of “caste” in the bill.

Samir Kalra, managing director of the Hindu American Foundation, which organized some of the opposition, said he was disappointed, but that the group plans to continue to try to “educate lawmakers on the issue” before the full Assembly votes on the bill.

“We feel it was a step in the right direction but not far enough,” he told CalMatters after the hearing. “We’re disappointed that the committee didn’t remove ‘caste’ entirely from even the clarification of ancestry.”

In a concession to critics, Wahab amended the bill on June 15 to strip out language that references any South Asian origins of caste, but said that did not change the intent of the legislation.

The bill is the latest example of international conflict coming to California, a magnet for immigrants. Due to immigration laws that favor skilled workers, immigrants from India’s lower caste are more recent arrivals — and some are left to escape discrimination, only to confront it in the workplace and social settings here.

While caste systems exist in several countries, it’s commonly associated with India, where it was outlawed in 1950 but its legacy remains.

But trying to legislate such conflicts is difficult and controversial.

There are two South Asians in the Legislature. Democratic Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains from Bakersfield signed on as a co-sponsor of the bill.