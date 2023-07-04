California Child Care Providers Secure Largest Pay Increase in State History

“If you look at the way we’ve set up child care as a nation, we have set it up as a social welfare program, not as a public good,” said Brandy Jones Lawrence, senior analyst at Berkeley’s Center for the Study of Child Care Employment. “It’s a broken business model basically balanced on the backs of the workers.”

While the escalating cost of care places a real burden on families, child care workers are paid worse than 98% of professions, research shows. Median pay for child care workers was $27,490 per year or $13.22 an hour in 2021, far less than the wage for retail ($14.03) and customer service ($17.75) workers.

“Children are a low priority as are the people who do the work,” said Makinya Ward, an administrator at Kids Konnect Preschool, which runs child care centers in San Mateo and Alameda counties. “Parents are expected to foot the bill, but the cost has become difficult to pay.”

This inequitable dynamic has led to many California child care workers to leave the field in search of higher pay at Target and Starbucks.

“You can’t continue to ask them to show up first for our children and families when we deal with their needs last,” said Lawrence.

At the end of the day, it’s been the children who suffer, advocates say, because they often miss out on early learning and care during a critical period of brain development, as nearly 90% of brain growth happens before children start kindergarten.

“Early care and education teachers work with children during their most formative years of development and growth,” said Scot Moore, head of Kidango, a nonprofit organization that runs many Bay Area child care centers, “yet they are the lowest paid in a low-pay profession.”

Ultimately, some say any rate increase must be just the first step if the state intends to stabilize its early education and care system. Rates must be tied to the actual cost of care to be fair.

“People are really holding out for this alternative methodology process,” said Lawrence. “That’s a really formidable change. That’s starting to base the payments on what it costs and not on what people can afford. That’ll be a game changer if we can get that through in a state as large and impactful as California.”

The contract will become final pending ratification by both the CCPU membership and the state later this summer.

This story originally appeared in EdSource.