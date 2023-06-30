San Francisco's Rare, Rotting 'Corpse Flower' Set to Bloom in Days

Fans of plants and the smell of rotting meat should be on high alert this weekend.

Scarlet, a corpse flower at San Francisco’s Conservatory of Flowers, is predicted to bloom between July 1 and July 3, according to the Conservatory’s Instagram. It’s a rare sight — corpse flowers typically only bloom once every three to five years.

As soon as Scarlet blooms, the Conservatory will notify people on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and through email. According to the Conservatory’s director of collections and conservation, Ryan Guillou, prospective visitors will have up to 36 hours to catch the exceptional sight after the announcement is made — but the famous stench will only last for the first night.