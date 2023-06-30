Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Christian Web Designer Who Denies LGBTQ Clients

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices that the First Amendment “envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands.” Gorsuch said that the court has long held that “the opportunity to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely is among our most cherished liberties and part of what keeps our Republic strong.”

In a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote: “Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.” She was joined by the court’s two other liberals, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sotomayor said that the decision’s logic “cannot be limited to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.” A website designer could refuse to create a wedding website for an interracial couple, a stationer could refuse to sell a birth announcement for a disabled couple, and a large retail store could limit its portrait services to “traditional” families, she wrote.

Shannon Minter, who is legal director for the San Francisco-based National Center for Lesbian Rights, said in a statement to KQED that it was the first time in the nation’s history that the Supreme Court has “held that the constitution permits discrimination in the commercial sphere,” calling it a “very sad and disappointing day.”

“The harm caused by today is the symbolic message it sends, at the very time when LGBTQ people are experiencing a backlash and there’s a resurgence of openly expressed bias against that community,” said Minter, who is concerned this will open the door to future decisions that go “farther than the decision today.”

While Minter doesn’t think the Supreme Court ruling will lead to “sweeping discrimination” by business owners, he thinks there is a danger that the decision will be misinterpreted by some business owners as a greenlight to turn away LGBTQ people if they want to — but adds that that would continue to be unlawful. “LGBTQ people will continue to be protected, but we may need to litigate a bunch of cases to demonstrate that.”

The decision is a win for religious rights and one in a series of cases in recent years in which the justices have sided with religious plaintiffs. Last year, for example, the court ruled along ideological lines for a football coach who prayed on the field at his public high school after games.

The decision is also a retreat on gay rights for the court. For nearly three decades, the court has expanded the rights of LGBTQ people, most notably giving same-sex couples the right to marry in 2015 and announcing five years later in a decision written by Gorsuch that a landmark civil rights law also protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from employment discrimination.

Even as it has expanded gay rights, however, the court has been careful to say those with differing religious views needed to be respected. The belief that marriage can only be between one man and one woman is an idea that “long has been held — and continues to be held — in good faith by reasonable and sincere people here and throughout the world,” Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in the court’s gay marriage decision (PDF).