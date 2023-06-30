California Armenians Find Cultural Reconnection in Armenia; Flavor Profile: LA's Saucy Chick; Petaluma Teens' Find Community at the Phoenix Theater

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Communities in LA County, like the city of Glendale, are home to the world’s largest Armenian population outside of Armenia. Starting more than a century ago, Armenians fled their homeland during the Armenian Genocide and many of them ended up in California. But now, some LA Armenians are moving in the other direction, back to Armenia. Reporter Levi Bridges traveled to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, to meet some of the Angelenos who’ve made the move.

This week we kick off our new series “Flavor Profile,” about folks who opened successful food businesses during the pandemic. Some of them had little or no experience, like Rhea Patel Michel and Marcel Michel in Los Angeles. They took flavors from their Indian and Mexican heritages to start Saucy Chick Rotisserie. Sasha Khokha brings us their story from Los Angeles.

Petaluma has a lot of beautiful historic architecture, in part because many of its buildings were spared the devastation of the 1906 earthquake. One building dates back to 1904, and though its name has changed, it’s been a theater for over 100 years. The group that is keeping it alive is not a historic society, but rather teenagers. For our series Hidden Gems, Jessica Kariisa brings us the story of the Phoenix Theater.