500,000-Gallon Sewage Leak in El Sobrante Was 'Preventable'

More than 500,000 gallons of sewage spilled from a maintenance hole in El Sobrante, according to a local wastewater treatment agency. The waste leaked into nearby San Pablo Creek.

West County Wastewater (WCW) was alerted to the spill by a nearby resident, who called it in over the weekend. The agency said it has stopped the leak, which they estimate may have lasted up to two weeks.

“It’s really disappointing to have a sewage spill of this magnitude,” said Sejal Choksi-Chugh, director of the pollution watchdog nonprofit San Francisco Baykeeper. “It’s a lot to go unnoticed for almost two weeks.”