Bay Area Food Banks, Feeding More People Than Ever, Face Lack of Volunteers

What if your work schedule prevents you from taking on many shifts during the week? Cody Jang, associate director of community engagement at the SF-Marin Food Bank, said that for prospective volunteers who are only available during the weekends, there are still ways to make a big impact. These include volunteering to make food bank home deliveries, which have a slightly more flexible schedule. Jang also encourages people to get their workplaces and co-workers involved in a group volunteer shift during those time slots during the work week.

Donate your money

Last winter, KQED spoke to Michael Altfest, community engagement and marketing director at the Alameda County Community Food Bank, who said that 60% of its funding comes from the holiday season. He explained, however, that “hunger is a 365-day-a-year problem,” and that food banks still need full support throughout the year.

Hayward of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley said that financial donations are down 30% since the peak of the pandemic, while food and fuel costs have increased significantly.

Donate food

During the holidays, when food banks historically receive the most support, KQED reported that food banks had a greater need for funds than food — that’s still the case.

However, food donations are still welcome. Said Mesheau, “While we still need food donations, monetary support goes much further — for every $1 we receive, we’re able to provide $3 worth of food. Because of our buying power, a monetary donation will provide more food.”

Check before you donate that the food bank doesn’t still have COVID precautions in place around food donations, which prevented many organizations from accepting food donations at the height of the pandemic.

If it’s your first time, here’s what to expect