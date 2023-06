KQED Newsroom Celebrates 55 Years

For 55 years, KQED Newsroom has covered the Bay Area’s defining moments and hosted in-depth discussions with major newsmakers, including elected officials, politicians, artists, scientists and entrepreneurs.

KQED Newsroom journalists have always strived to give our audience trustworthy, fact-based news coverage, and have delivered the important news of our times from here in the Bay Area, across California and from the nation’s capital.