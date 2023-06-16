Best Bay Area Accessible Hiking Trails Recommended by Disability Advocates

For Hehir, using a wheelchair and being on a ventilator causes his muscles to easily get stressed, which can then affect his breathing — and he says that being in the outdoors is like medicine for him. “When I am outdoors and on a hiking trail, it doesn’t take too long for all the stress to go away,” said Hehir in an email to KQED. “Being out on a nature trail is close to being home.”

Hehir says that accessible trails need to be maintained each year, but notes that not all hiking spots can be accessible, due to the terrain. He wishes to see more accessible trails getting extended, making them longer. “A problem is, many accessible trails are short, less than a mile,” he said. “You spend 40 minutes getting to a trail and it only takes 15 minutes to hike it.”

Hehir advises all levels of hikers to check weather conditions before going out, to always bring water and to stay on the right side of the trail to avoid any accidents with cyclists. Try to arrive at the trailhead early in the day, he recommends.

‘People who use wheelchairs are just like everyone else’

Ashley Lyn Olson was paralyzed at 14 in a car accident that also killed her father. Her father was once a park ranger, and so Ashley and her sisters grew up camping, hiking and vacationing in the outdoors. After she was paralyzed, she felt that she had to get back into nature and began wheelchair hiking.

She was frustrated with the lack of information on accessible trails and decided to take it into her own hands. “I knew I couldn’t be the only one in a wheelchair who loved nature and hiking,” she said. Thus, wheelchairtraveling.com was born out of the need Olson saw for better information about accessible trails.

What makes a great accessible trail? For Olson, the key elements are:

Barrier-free access

A sufficiently wide trail

A safe cross-slope

Accessible parking

Accessible bathrooms

Like BORP’s Lewkowicz, Olson feels that the community needs far more detailed information and descriptions to find a great accessible trail. Just because a trail isn’t marked as officially ADA-accessible doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not accessible to everyone, notes Olson — as long as it’s flat enough and wide, people will try.

“People who use wheelchairs are just like everyone else, in that some love being outside in nature to relax, work out, refuel and be inspired,” she said.

Disabled hikers: Justice in the outdoors

Syren Nagakyrie is founder and director of Disabled Hikers, a disabled-led organization celebrating people’s experience in the outdoors while advocating for justice, access and inclusion in the outdoors. And for Nagakyrie, nature gives them a safe space to feel connected to the world.

The author of The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon and A Disabled Hiker’s Guide to the Redwoods, Nagakyrie says a really good accessible trail is more than just paved. It has to take into consideration a number of factors like a smooth path without any obstacles or unexpected barriers, and things like the availability of benches, beautiful overlooks and other things that make a trail enjoyable.

Nagakyrie also enjoys trails with interesting views and experiences, and feels that accessible trails can sometimes be too short and not particularly interesting. “It’s kind of like the bones that they toss [to disabled hikers] … ‘Here’s your accessible trail, and here’s everything else,’” said Nagakyrie.

Nagakyrie started Disabled Hikers after experiencing the lack of information about accessible trails firsthand. But to make the outdoors more accessible, says Nagakyrie, we also have to talk about how to break down the cultural, systematic and structural barriers that prevent people from engaging in the outdoors. “So that can mean transportation to trailheads and having gear that is designed for your body,” they said.