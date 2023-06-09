80 Ranchers Ignored Emergency Water Orders and Kept Pumping. Will Tripling the Fines Stop Them?

Lemos said if fines had reached $10,000 per day, “we definitely could have had to rethink it. That’s for damn sure.” Yet, he also added, “I’m not so sure we wouldn’t have done it again. When you got cattle out of water and you have no other options, what are you gonna do? “

“If you’ve got 5,000 head of cattle that are worth $1,200 apiece, and they’re starting to die, I mean, how much can you spend for eight or 10 days to remedy the problem?” he said.

The law would target landowners, water agencies and districts that take water from rivers and streams, not individual consumers who turn on their taps.

Sponsored by conservation groups — California Trout, the Planning and Conservation League and Trout Unlimited — the bill is also supported by the Karuk and Yurok Tribes.

“The fine doesn’t fit the crime,” Karuk Tribal Council Member Arron “Troy” Hockaday said. “What’s gonna stop them from doing it again this year, or next year? Or anytime they want? I mean, you got 80 farmers only paying $50 apiece. They’re gonna keep doing it.”

But water providers, builders and agricultural groups oppose the bill, saying it is so broad that even those diverting water legally could be ensnared in the expanded water board powers.

“If (the bill) did nothing else but raise penalties, that would stop what went on on the Shasta,” said Kristopher Anderson, the Association of California Water Agencies’ legislative advocate. But he said, by expanding other authorities, “this bill systematically stacks the deck against water right holders in favor of the water board.”

One new authority would be issuing interim relief orders to stop diversions or address potential harms. In urgent cases, these could take effect immediately “to prevent imminent or irreparable injury to other legal users of water, or to instream beneficial uses,” the bill says. Water users who ignore an interim relief order could face fines of $10,000 per day and $2,500 per acre-foot diverted.

Jennifer Pierre, general manager of the State Water Contractors, an association of public water agencies, said vague definitions in the bill such as ‘irreparable injury’ create uncertainty over what water would actually be available to suppliers in the future, which could impede development.

Anderson added he would prefer to see enforcement run through the courts rather than state-issued fines — an avenue that the water board could have but did not pursue with the Siskiyou County ranchers.

But water board officials said in the Shasta River case, seeking a court order would have kicked off a lengthy, resource-intensive battle.

“You’ve got both parties who are going to be subject to extensive litigation and litigation costs,” said Yvonne West, director of the water board’s Office of Enforcement. “We thought we could react quicker … In hindsight, we see that we didn’t gain the compliance we were hoping for from those initial actions.”

Bauer-Kahan’s bill is one of several taking aim at the state’s byzantine, Gold Rush-era water rights system that state analysts warn has promised more water than is available (PDF). The system, which establishes priority among users, is facing mounting criticism for its history of inequality and exclusion of Native peoples and people of color.

Another bill would expand the state’s powers to curtail pumping from rivers and streams even by water users with claims that predate the state’s water rights law, enacted in 1914. A third bill would allow the board to investigate the legitimacy of senior water rights claims.

All three face opposition from builders, water providers and agriculture. So far they have cleared their houses of origin and are continuing through the Legislature.

California water watchers say it’s critical to bolster the state’s power to enforce water laws.

“Is the genie out of the bottle now?” Berkeley’s Kiparsky asked.