California's COVID Rent Relief Within Reach for Thousands of Tenants

Their lawsuit alleged the state rejected many renters without providing an adequate explanation and offered little or no recourse to those who felt their requests were wrongly denied. According to the coalition’s analysis of state data, the department rejected more than 130,000 applications (PDF), nearly 30% of the total.

The settlement brings that case to a close. The housing department admitted to no fault, but agreed to pay $1.1 million in attorney fees for the advocacy groups.

“Providing relief to California renters and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has always been our priority,” the department said in an unattributed written statement. “We are committed to working with our partners to bring resolution and support to those remaining in the application pipeline.”

During the first year of the pandemic, the state distributed more than $4.5 billion to pay down the rent of more than 360,000 households, according to a summary provided by the state. The average amount of assistance was $12,246.

In the summer of 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom touted the program as the “largest and most successful eviction protection and rent relief program in the country.”

Waiting for COVID rent relief

Under the settlement, the department also agreed to clear its pending applicant pool within six months.

Faizah Malik, an attorney with Public Council representing the nonprofits, stressed at a Monday press conference that “over 100,000 households are still waiting for a decision.”

“We are pleased now to have reached this landmark settlement that will vastly improve the process for the remaining pending applications and our hope is that it will lead to more relief getting into the hands of Californians who need it.”

Two tenants whose applications were pending also spoke at the Monday press event.

“I don’t want to go back to the street,” said Mario Hercules, speaking through a Spanish interpreter, who explained he still had $14,000 in rental debt. “I don’t want to be in a shelter and I don’t want to be homeless.”