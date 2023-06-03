California's Undocumented Workers to Finally Receive Aid for Storm Damages

The funds would be available to residents living or working in counties that were federally designated major disaster areas and that were approved for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Applicants for the state funds must show they are not eligible for FEMA assistance but experienced hardship from storms beginning in December 2022 to April 2023.

In March Newsom’s office said the state would use its Rapid Response Fund to assist undocumented workers and residents who do not qualify for individual aid from FEMA because of their immigration status.

Originally the Legislature allocated $175 million to that fund for the 2022–2023 fiscal year, to assist with migrants at the Southern California border and to fund other needs. Now state grants are expected to go to nonprofit organizations to provide financial assistance to people recovering from floods or storms, the governor’s office said.

The nonprofit organizations will interview applicants in person “to minimize the risk of fraud” and provide preloaded debit cards or a check, said Scott Murray, a spokesperson for the Department of Social Services.

The announcement follows weeks of inquiries from CalMatters and others about assistance to undocumented residents affected by the storms.

Local elected leaders say hundreds of residents don’t qualify for FEMA funding because of their immigration status but have lost work or sustained damage to homes and vehicles. Many agricultural workers suddenly lost work income due to flooded fields yet must provide for their families and pay for medical care, advocates said.

Since Newsom’s March statements about Rapid Response, state officials had been tight-lipped about when funds would be available. As of Wednesday, the state had not announced which nonprofit organizations it would send grants to.

Less than rapid

Luis Alejo, a Monterey County supervisor, has been outspoken about needing more state and federal assistance for Pajaro. This small, mostly farmworker community was severely flooded when a levee failed in March. On May 4, Alejo tweeted photos of damage in the community, noting there still was no on-the-ground assistance for undocumented flood victims and little word from the state.