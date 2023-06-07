For Many Long COVID Patients, Qualifying for Disability Is Half the Battle

Pham said he generally learned how to manage his symptoms, but was often overwhelmed with paralyzing fatigue. He eventually tried to return to work full-time, as the head of sales of a Bay Area start-up, but found it nearly impossible to get through the day.

“I was passing out in the middle of the day after one or two meetings and it would cause and trigger my long COVID symptoms,” he said. “On calls, there was extreme fatigue and then this pain, like heavy sinking pain. Just like someone attached a 50-pound anchor to your face and let it drop to the bottom of the ocean.”

Pham had to take medical leave, and was ultimately laid off. But after his initial disability payments petered out, he struggled to secure the long-term disability benefits he needed to pay for basic living expenses and medical care.

Fast-forward more than three years: Pham still suffers from debilitating symptoms stemming from his initial infection — among the estimated millions of long COVID patients in the U.S. — and says applying for and receiving the payments has been a constant struggle.

“The process was extremely difficult to receive the funds, even though it was approved. The disability company would often come back and say, ‘It needs a review.’ And this happened every single month,” Pham said of his initial efforts to apply for long-term disability, noting that his insurance company often required him to do additional testing to prove his eligibility. “So I had no certainty on how to plan. I was basically chasing down my benefits the whole time.”

Pham’s insurance company eventually terminated his long-term benefits, and with no source of income, he was forced to move back in with his parents in Arizona.

“If I didn’t have the support of my family, I’d be out on the streets,” he said. “[Insurers] are willing to let all the folks with long COVID who are currently suffering go without the benefits that are rightly owed to them.”

His insurance company, Guardian, did not return KQED’s request for comment about his case.

A big part of the problem for patients: There’s no single definition of long COVID and no singular test to determine whether someone has it, making it easier for insurance companies to deny claims.