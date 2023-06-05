What Happens When Libraries Stop Sharing Wi-Fi?

But anyone, regardless of their housing status, may use free Wi-Fi at libraries, even after hours. A common example, McPeak said, is when students without enough bandwidth at home study from cars in library parking lots.

“Throughout the pandemic, library parking lot Wi-Fi has provided a critical baseline connectivity. Among the uses, libraries reported that ‘patrons frequently used Wi-Fi in the parking lot to apply for unemployment benefits and complete job applications while we were closed to the public,’” reads a March 2022 report from the American Library Association (PDF).

A vast majority of libraries — 93% — kept their Wi-Fi on during the pandemic, even when their buildings were closed, according to the report.

While Harvey Milk is the only branch in San Francisco to not continue Wi-Fi at night, it’s not the only library in the Bay Area to do so. San Bruno’s public library also turns off its Wi-Fi network between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., citing “safety reasons” (PDF).

San Francisco officials recently announced a new push to get more lower-income households to sign up for free or discounted internet service. The Connect San Francisco effort started on May 11 and aims to increase enrollment in low-cost and free Wi-Fi services across the city.

Meanwhile, San Francisco library officials said they have received three direct emails and two public comments so far asking for the evening Wi-Fi hours to be turned back on. Residents have also started a campaign to turn the hours back on.

“My priority is to try to continue to reduce the number of encampments in my district and this city, and get the right kind of care to a lot of sick people,” Mandelman said. “Twenty-four-hour Wi-Fi at Harvey Milk is not among my top priorities right now.”

Correlation conundrum

Pressure to cut off the Wi-Fi at the Harvey Milk branch goes back several years. In 2017, the San Francisco Public Library, or SFPL, studied Wi-Fi usage at the Harvey Milk branch and found no correlation with the number of security incidents.

“We have found no new findings since we issued that report,” said Kate Patterson, spokesperson for SFPL, in an email to KQED. “We can confirm that incidents such as vandalism and other criminal behavior at the Eureka Valley Branch Library remain low and consistent with previous years.”

Police, fire and other emergency calls in the area have decreased since the change was implemented in August, though. In the nine months prior to July 2022, 780 incidents were recorded on the library’s block, compared with 488 in the nine months after.

But that drop in emergency calls can’t be directly correlated to the Wi-Fi being shut off, the library’s study suggests.

Jackie Thornhill, legislative aide for Mandelman, pointed to a number of efforts their office has made to target the block near the library, including revitalizing a mural and helping some individuals sleeping there find permanent housing placements.

“Obviously the presence or lack of all night WiFi isn’t going to make a huge difference on its own, but it was one of many factors on this block that created an attractive location for persistent encampments, open drug use, and associated antisocial behavior,” Thornhill said in an email.

For several unhoused people who live in the area, and who use the library’s free Wi-Fi, losing the nighttime access hasn’t changed their living situation. Instead, it has made things like messaging with friends and family at night, playing games or even signing up for services more difficult, and the nights more isolating.

“My family is here, this is my group,” Joe, who goes by Rebel and did not provide his last name, said outside the library on a recent Tuesday.

Vicky, who also didn’t provide a last name, was visiting her friends Rebel and Hollywood on Tuesday. She recently moved inside after being unhoused for several years. But she frequently comes back to spend time with her friends in the area, who all know her and her dog, Chunks.

When asked for her thoughts on neighbors’ safety concerns, Vicky said, “At the end of the day, they are one paycheck from being where we are at.”

This story has been updated.