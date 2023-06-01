Canada is getting a taste of it, too. There, the tech giants say they’re ready to pull the plug on news content if a similar measure is enacted. As a test, Google has even blocked news articles from searches for some users.

A spokeswoman for Google declined to comment on the California bill.

While tech companies and publishers squabble over legislation, many news publishers have started pivoting away from social media altogether and placing the focus on newsletters, podcasts and subscription-driven models.

40,000 newsroom jobs lost, as ad revenue nosedives

The media industry has been hemorrhaging jobs for years. Some 40,000 newsroom jobs disappeared between 2008 and 2020, the Pew Research Center has found.

And while many factors have contributed to the news industry’s woes, a significant blow has been delivered by the tech industry’s dominance over online advertising.

According to figures provided to NPR by Insider Intelligence, services owned by Meta or Google have collected nearly 70% of digital advertising revenue made in 2023.

In Australia, Facebook and Google eventually buckled and reached deals with news publishers. Bill Grueskin, a professor at the Columbia University School of Journalism who has studied the Australian law, found that it generated nearly $150 million for news organizations.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation was able to hire 50 new journalist in underserved parts of the country as a result of the law.

California is the first state to attempt to replicate the Australian model.

Experts who study the news industry say while the Australian news landscape is distinct from the U.S., given how concentrated it is — Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. controls more than half of the market — many other states will be watching how the showdown in Sacramento plays out.

“We are now in a no-holds-barred battle for revenue, with many news companies, emboldened by the settlement in Australia, becoming quite vocal and aggressive in arguing this case,” said John Wihbey, journalism professor at Northeastern University.

The California bill is set to receive a vote on the California assembly floor on Thursday. It is expected to pass and move to the state Senate.

Critics worry the bill will hurt, not help news outlets

In California, struggling publishers have come out strongly in favor of the bill.

“Put plainly, Big Tech is bleeding publishers dry without contributing any resources to creating high-quality content,” Troy Masters, the publisher of Los Angeles Blade, wrote on Tuesday in the Sacramento Bee. “This is not a theoretical problem. News deserts are a reality across California at a time when misinformation is at an all-time high, causing Americans’ trust in democracy and our institutions to erode at alarming rates.”

Yet others fear the California legislation could have unintended consequences that end up hurting the news outlets it aims to help.

For instance, media analyst and publisher Ken Doctor has argued that bad actors with sites peddling misinformation could game the system and end up getting funding. Other worries: The bill would supercharge lurid, clickbait-y headlines from sites angling to get a slice of the new pot of money, or channel money to hedge-fund owners that have cut newsrooms in pursuit of profits.