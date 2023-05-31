Ousted SF DA Chesa Boudin to Lead New UC Berkeley Criminal Justice Program, Forgoing Bid for Old Job

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s controversial former top prosecutor, announced Wednesday he will not run for his old job, choosing instead to serve as executive director of a new criminal law research and advocacy center at UC Berkeley’s law school.
“It really brings together my practical experience as a public defender, as an elected prosecutor, and my lived experience visiting my biological parents in prison my entire life for a combined 62 years,” Boudin told KQED, of the new Criminal Law and Justice Center he will lead. “So much of legal teaching and even lawmaking in our Capitol is really divorced from real-world experience.”