Ousted SF DA Chesa Boudin to Lead New UC Berkeley Criminal Justice Program, Forgoing Bid for Old Job

Boudin was ousted as district attorney last year in a divisive recall election, driven by critics who said his progressive attitude toward crime was making the city less safe. He was replaced by Brooke Jenkins, who promised more consequences for criminal defendants. Boudin said he learned that one elected official can’t solve San Francisco’s problems on their own.

“We had a mayor and a police department that were unwilling to work with our office in the midst of the COVID pandemic. That made it extremely difficult for us,” said Boudin. “I think what we’re seeing in San Francisco right now is that there continues to not be a government response that’s coordinated.”

Boudin said his brief stint as district attorney demonstrated that winning elections isn’t enough to solve the deeply embedded problems that lead to crime and mass incarceration.

“We need to do the longer-term work, the institution building, the infrastructure building to ensure that no matter who wins a particular office, there’s the political space to follow the science and the data to implement best practices rather than following polls or viral tweets,” he said.