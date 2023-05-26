KQED is a proud member of
JPMorgan Chase Lays Off 1,000 Employees at First Republic Bank a Month After Takeover

Ken Sweet
The Associated Press
Illustration with logos of JPMorgan Chase on a phone screen with logo of First Republic in a green background.
 (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

About 1,000 employees of First Republic Bank are being let go about a month after the bank was seized by regulators and acquired by JPMorgan Chase.

The vast majority of First Republic employees, roughly 7,200 before it ran into trouble, were offered jobs by JPMorgan, but about 15% of the bank’s employees are being laid off.

When First Republic failed and was bought by JPMorgan on May 1, JPMorgan executives said they planned to take 30 days to figure out new roles for the First Republic employees and that not every employee would be guaranteed a job.

“We recognize that they have been under stress and uncertainty since March and hope that today will bring clarity and closure,” the bank said in a written statement.

First Republic cut roughly 25% of its workforce before JPMorgan stepped in. Bank employees who are not being offered jobs at JPMorgan will get an additional 60 days of pay and benefits, the bank said. Additional payments to those being let go will be based on how long they worked at First Republic.

The failure of First Republic Bank, based in San Francisco, became the second-largest in U.S. history. Regulators sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase to restore order after three banks, including Signature and Silicon Valley banks, collapsed and threatened to undermine faith in the U.S. banking system.

The banks were unique, however, due to the large, uninsured deposits held by their customers and exposure to the tech industry, which had been hammered by rising interest rates that made borrowing more expensive.

