1 in 4 California Child Care Centers Has Unsafe Levels of Lead in Drinking Water, First Mandatory Testing Finds

Under the law, the state would order any facilities with water exceeding the limit of 5 ppb to reduce lead levels to as close to zero as possible.

The standards for child care centers are higher than those at elementary, middle and high schools, which don’t have to test every tap and are not required to replace fixtures or notify parents unless lead levels exceed 15 ppb.

Assemblymember Chris Holden, who authored AB 2370, introduced a bill this year that would require schools to meet the same standards as child care centers.

“By aligning childcare and school lead testing standards we can protect children from the toxic effects of lead,” Holden said in a statement.

Child care centers had a two-year window to have their drinking water tested for lead contamination. But so far, months past the deadline, only about half of 14,500 required tests have been reported, according to EWG’s analysis. It’s unclear how many child care centers have not yet tested their water for lead or whether their results have not been submitted by laboratories.

Little said she expects the number of facilities with unhealthy lead exposure to grow as more test results come in.

“It appears this is the tip of the iceberg,” she said, noting that licensed family child care homes in California, which outnumber child care centers, are not even required to test their water for lead.

Little advises parents who send their children to family child care homes to encourage their providers to install newer faucets and lead-removing filters.

Parents who send their children to a center can look up lead-level results (PDF) in EWG’s database and, if the results from that facility are missing, press them to test their water.

If the center has been found to have an unsafe level of lead in its water, Little encourages parents to ask providers for details on what they have done to lower those levels.

Kumiko Inui, director of ABC Preschool in San Francisco, whose lead levels ranked fourth highest in the study, said that result was due to an outdoor sink that hadn’t been used in years and has since been shut off. But she said other fixtures at the Japanese-English bilingual preschool were below 5 ppb, and that the school uses a filter in its kitchen sink and supplies bottled water to students.