With Sen. Feinstein Back, 3 of Biden's Stalled Judicial Nominees Move Forward

In an unusual request, Feinstein had asked to be temporarily replaced on the panel while she remained out of the Senate. But Republicans last month blocked a vote, saying there was little precedent for a temporary committee replacement and that they didn’t want to help Democrats confirm the most partisan judges. Two weeks later, Democrats said that Feinstein would return to Washington.

The 89-year-old senator, the longest-serving Democrat in the current Senate, returned Wednesday and cast a vote on the Senate floor looking noticeably thinner and using a wheelchair. Her office said she would operate on a reduced schedule as she continues to recover.

At the Judiciary meeting Thursday, she walked to her seat on the dais, receiving a standing ovation. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), said he spoke for all “with feelings of relief and support for our colleague Senator Feinstein.”

The panel did not hold a vote on Michael Delaney, a nominee for the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, who has generated some rare concern from Democrats and advocacy groups over his signature on a legal brief defending a parental notification law for abortion in New Hampshire.

Durbin said after the vote that the nomination currently doesn’t have enough support — meaning some Democrats are not ready to vote for him.

“It wasn’t the right moment,” Durbin said of Thursday’s meeting. “We’ll see.”