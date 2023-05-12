How a Legacy of Racism Is Putting a 115-Year-Old Historically Black Town At Risk of Flooding — Again

At the time, water was flowing toward town through culverts that run under railroad tracks to the east. The culverts are on private property, and the tracks that run on top of them are owned by BNSF Railway, one of the top freight transportation companies in the nation (PDF). The last time community members tried to block the culverts with rocks, gravel and plywood, a BNSF employee called the police, then removed the makeshift dam they had built.

Now the group wanted to protect the community, but knew they might be at risk of breaking the law. Residents saw only two options: act illegally, or not at all. And they couldn’t come to an agreement.

“If you guys disagree with this solution, then let’s go home,” Kayode Kadara said.

“No, it’s not, ‘Let’s go home!’” his son said. “Let’s come up with another solution.”

“I’ll just say it like it is,” said one resident, who declined to give his name. “If I’m gonna break the law, I don’t need a whole bunch of people to break the law [with me]. Ten minutes? We’re gone.”

Allensworth residents have tried to block the culverts legally — many, many times. But BNSF wouldn’t give them permission to do it, and so far, the town hasn’t been able to find a government agency with the power to override the corporation’s decision, or persuade it to reconsider. Their local stormwater district doesn’t have jurisdiction over the railroad’s property, and representatives from several state agencies, including Caltrans, Cal Fire and the Department of Water Resources, said they couldn’t do anything either, even though community members said those agencies agreed that the water spilling through the culverts is a problem.

BNSF did not respond to a request for comment, but in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, a company spokesperson claimed that blocking the culverts could damage their tracks.

When Allensworth was put under a mandatory evacuation order back in March, the Kadaras and most of their neighbors refused to leave. Who would defend their town if they did?

“The water flowing is natural,” Denise Kadara said — but, she added, it’s also determined by men who say, “This is where they want the water to go.”

The history behind today’s water politics

To understand the power dynamics in the Tulare Lake basin — and how Allensworth ended up on the losing side of it — we have to go back to when the town was founded and Tulare Lake was still alive.

In 1908, Lt. Col. Allen Allensworth was a formerly enslaved person who became the highest-ranking Black military officer of his time. As Jim Crow tightened its grip throughout the South, he moved to California to create what he hoped would become the “Tuskegee of the West,” a thriving Black community and college town. Founded by a dream team of Black doctors, professors and farmers, the community of Allensworth became the first town in California to be founded, financed and governed by Black Americans.

Allensworth picked a spot near Tulare Lake, which used to be the largest lake west of the Mississippi. Accounts from the late 1800s describe it as shallow, thick with tule reeds and ringed by marshland. Herds of elk waded through the shallows, and millions of migratory birds flocked to its shores every year.

But by the time Allensworth got there, the lake was rapidly disappearing — and had been for years.

“Geologists call that end of the San Joaquin Valley one of the most engineered landscapes in human history,” said Mark Arax, a journalist and expert on the Central Valley’s history and water politics. “[The] human hand has altered that land in a way that few places have been altered.”

The residents of Allensworth weren’t the only people who’d settled along Tulare Lake. A group of white landowners had settled there, too — some descending from slave-owning families.

“Many of them were Southerners who’d come from the Confederate states,” Arax said. “They arrived here and they started grabbing the snowmelt out of those rivers, and then diverting that onto their farmland.”

In the 1920s, two particularly bold landowner families, the Boswells and the Salyers, made a move on the lake bed itself. The soil at the bottom was dark and unusually rich; it’d be the perfect place for a farm, if the lake weren’t in the way. So they drained it and diverted the water for irrigation. According to Arax, those diversions ended up drying up the lake completely.

Meanwhile, Allensworth couldn’t get enough water to sustain itself, no matter how hard the community tried. White farmers diverted a river they relied on. A white-owned company refused to dig the community’s wells, but it was more than happy to dig wells for a white town nearby. By the 1920s, a lot of Allensworth’s original settlers had moved away. And by the 1940s, the white landowners in the Tulare Lake basin had become some of the most powerful farmers in the country, and had successfully seized control of the water for themselves.

Those long-established power dynamics are still at work in the region. Today, Allensworth is a farmworker town where the tap water isn’t safe to drink. Many of its neighbors are large corporations and wealthy farmers, and these neighbors control many local agencies — like water and reclamation districts — which make decisions about who gets water in dry years and what to do when the floods come.

“You have these quasi government agencies, but they’re controlled by the biggest landowners,” Arax said. “It’s a no-man’s-land in a lot of ways, and that’s the way it’s operated. It resorts to its own devices all the time.”