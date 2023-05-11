Why Are Retail Stores Locking Up Basic Necessities?

‘A last resort’

Target representatives say the items in the cases vary city by city. They’re aware they lose some money when customers just leave impatiently instead of waiting around, but they don’t know exactly how much.

“No retailer wants to lock up product,” said Jason Brewer, executive vice president with the Retail Industry Leaders Association. “It is a last resort. But it’s only done when it’s impossible to keep a specific product on the shelf.”

He said people are stealing stuff that’s easy to carry out of the store, and easy to sell.

When you think about it, basic necessities have a guaranteed market. A luxury item like jewelry might fetch a higher price, but everybody needs laundry detergent. So if you see it for half-price online … do you stop to wonder whether it might be stolen? How would you know?

“Right now, it’s way too easy to use a fake business address, made up a screen name, and essentially fence stolen product from an online marketplace,” said Brewer.

Currently, you don’t have to verify your identity to sell online. But you will starting this summer, when the INFORM Act (PDF) goes into effect. That’s after years of back and forth between retailers, who wanted stricter regulation of online sales, and online marketplaces, who didn’t but eventually came around.

Retail stores are losing money due to external theft — about $35 billion in 2021, which represents less than 1% of their total revenue nationally. That percentage has held steady over the last half-decade. But what has increased, retailers say, is the proportion of that loss that’s due to organized retail crime.

Organized retail crime is when groups of people steal, not for personal use, but to resell the items on a large scale — often online.

Brewer said there are interstate and even international networks involved. A recent federal report is full of complex diagrams, showing that the people who steal, the people who sell, and the organizers can be several groups in several locations. It even cites cases in which Central and South American organizations send people to the U.S. to sell stolen goods on the street, working as indentured servants to pay off the cost of their transport.

‘A no-win situation’

A store employee, asking to remain anonymous, brought up another reason for the locked cases. She recently worked in a major Bay Area chain, where employees aren’t allowed to try to stop anyone from shoplifting.

“You’re just supposed to customer service them,” she said. “You can’t accuse them and you can’t call the cops but you can be like, ‘Oh, are you finding everything OK?,’ and basically just annoy them into wanting to leave.”

She said the policy changed after the store was sued for racially profiling a shopper.

“I would witness my managers just totally profile someone who wasn’t stealing. And a lot of those people were Black people or other people of color,” she said.

And it’s not only store employees who can’t intervene with shoplifters. Security guards usually can’t, either.

Their weaponry is mostly to act as a deterrent, said one guard, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s not so much for the box of cupcakes walking out the door,” he said.