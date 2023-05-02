Another Bay Area Bank Collapsed. Here's How Big Deposits From the Very Wealthy Contributed

That’s an especially significant problem for banks based in a region where the tech industry has created enormous wealth for some. For both failed banks, big money meant big deposits that often exceeded federal insurance maximums.

“Other banks across the nation, they don’t have these very large uninsured depositors that all of a sudden may be more prone to make a run on the bank,” said Cal State East Bay economics professor Filippo Rebessi. “Because if the bank goes bankrupt, they don’t have their money insured.”

Rebessi said it’s hard to tell whether there will be more large-scale bank failures in the near future.

“A month ago, I would have told you the worst is behind us, because I really thought that the action that had been taken was decisive,” he said. “At the same time, it seems like we’re going through some very unpredictable times and depositors are not feeling completely safe in their circumstances.”

Despite a $30 billion infusion of capital by major U.S. banks and other efforts by federal regulators to restore confidence in First Republic, it’s now the third midsize bank, with Signature Bank, to fail in less than two months. The only larger bank failure in U.S. history was Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and was also taken over by JPMorgan in a similar government-orchestrated deal.

“Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” said Jamie Dimon, chair and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

First Republic’s 84 branches opened on Monday as branches of JPMorgan Chase, which acquired the bank’s $92 billion in deposits and $203 billion in loans and other securities. The bank’s shareholders are likely to be wiped out as part of the deal.

Dimon said in a conference call with both reporters and investors that he believed “this part of this (banking) crisis is over.” Other midsize banks reported their results last week and the vast majority showed that deposits had stabilized and profits remained relatively healthy. The outlier was First Republic.

When catering to the very rich becomes a liability

Before this year, First Republic was the envy of the banking industry. Its well-appointed branches served warm cookies to its clients — who were almost exclusively the rich and powerful. Its bankers lured in wealthy clients with low-cost mortgages and attractive savings rates in order to sell them on higher-profit businesses like wealth management and brokerage accounts. In return, the wealthy rarely defaulted on their loans and parked substantial sums of money in the bank that could be lent elsewhere.

But that business model of catering to the rich became a liability with the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. These banks had large amount of uninsured deposits — that is, deposits above the $250,000 limit set by the FDIC. As was the case with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, First Republic clients with large accounts were quick to pull their money at the first sign of trouble.

“Too many (First Republic) customers showed their true loyalties were to their own fears,” wrote Timothy Coffey, analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, in a note to investors.