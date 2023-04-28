San Diego Neo-Nazi Arrested After Antisemitic Incident at Anne Frank House, Sources Say

This story is part of an ongoing project of inewsource in San Diego, KQED and other NPR member stations to chronicle the extent of extremism in California.
ormer San Diego County resident Robert Wilson, a known neo-Nazi, was arrested Tuesday by Polish authorities on suspicion of projecting an antisemitic message on the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, according to experts who monitor extremist activity around the globe.
Amsterdam police said a 41-year-old suspect was arrested in Poland after an investigation into the incident in February, when a laser projection appeared on the former home of Anne Frank claiming her diary was a hoax. The stunt gained international attention and condemnation.
Though Amsterdam police did not name the suspect, citizen sleuths linked Wilson to the incident shortly after it occurred using digital forensic techniques. The Anti-Defamation League, which monitors Wilson’s activity, believes he has been living in Poland since fleeing the U.S. to evade hate crime charges in San Diego.