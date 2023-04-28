San Diego Neo-Nazi Arrested After Antisemitic Incident at Anne Frank House, Sources Say

Originally from Canada, Wilson moved to Chula Vista in 2016. Then in 2021, he allegedly assaulted his neighbor while yelling homophobic slurs at him and was charged with a hate crime. Before he could be prosecuted, he fled the country.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has declined to say whether it is attempting to extradite Wilson to the U.S. It did not provide a comment on Wilson’s arrest.

Last summer, a photo circulated on social media showing Wilson at the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland along with the founder of the Goyim Defense League, Jon Minadeo. The two men were holding antisemitic signs outside the entrance, and the incident led to Minadeo’s arrest.

The Goyim Defense League is known for spreading false conspiracy theories about Jews. Among other things, its members claim Jewish people are responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic and the 9/11 terrorist attack.

The laser projection that occurred on Feb. 6 referenced another antisemitic conspiracy theory — it claimed that Frank was the “inventor of the ballpoint pen.” The theory incorrectly alleges that Frank’s diary was a forgery because it was written with a ballpoint pen, which was not common in Europe until after World War II.

Days after the projection, a video of the incident appeared in a chat on Telegram, a messaging app, that included members of the Goyim Defense League. The Anne Frank House organization, which runs a museum on the property, said at the time that they “learned of this with shock and revulsion.”

“With the projection and the video the perpetrators are attacking the authenticity of Anne Frank’s diary and inciting hatred,” the organization said in a statement. “It is an antisemitic and racist film. We are acutely aware of what this means for the Jewish community and for the city of Amsterdam as a whole.”