Earth Day Special: Bay Oil Pollution | CA-Mexico 2030 Summit

Report on Bay Oil Pollution
A recent report from the Environmental Integrity Project found that 81 refineries
in the U.S. discharged concerning amounts of pollutants into our waterways, including some right here in the Bay Area. Advocates say the pollution is deforming fish and harming the ecosystem. We consider the implications.
Guests:
- Jessica Wolfrom, San Francisco Examiner climate and environment reporter
- Marisol Cantú, Richmond Listening Project activist
- Sejal Choksi-Chugh, San Francisco Baykeeper executive director