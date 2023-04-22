KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
KQED Newsroom

Earth Day Special: Bay Oil Pollution | CA-Mexico 2030 Summit

gsalomone
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Report on Bay Oil Pollution

A recent report from the Environmental Integrity Project found that 81 refineries

in the U.S. discharged concerning amounts of pollutants into our waterways, including some right here in the Bay Area. Advocates say the pollution is deforming fish and harming the ecosystem. We consider the implications.

 

Guests:

  • Jessica Wolfrom, San Francisco Examiner climate and environment reporter 
  • Marisol Cantú, Richmond Listening Project activist
  • Sejal Choksi-Chugh, San Francisco Baykeeper executive director

 

Sponsored

California-Mexico 2030 Summit

California and Mexico City are signing a historic sustainability agreement. We talk to CalEPA’s Yana Garcia, a top state official in attendance, about what this means for our future.

 

Something Beautiful: Urban Tilth

Urban Tilth was founded in Richmond in 2005 with the goal of making healthy, farm-fresh food accessible to all. They aim to build a more sustainable and equitable food system by working with local residents to grow and harvest their own food at one of seven community and school gardens. Join us as we visit Urban Tilth for tonight’s look at Something Beautiful.