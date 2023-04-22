Earth Day Special: Bay Oil Pollution | CA-Mexico 2030 Summit

California-Mexico 2030 Summit

California and Mexico City are signing a historic sustainability agreement. We talk to CalEPA’s Yana Garcia, a top state official in attendance, about what this means for our future.

Something Beautiful: Urban Tilth

Urban Tilth was founded in Richmond in 2005 with the goal of making healthy, farm-fresh food accessible to all. They aim to build a more sustainable and equitable food system by working with local residents to grow and harvest their own food at one of seven community and school gardens. Join us as we visit Urban Tilth for tonight’s look at Something Beautiful.