San Mateo 101 Express Lanes Officially Opened With Ceremony — but Critics Say Traffic and Pollution Will Be Worse

The San Mateo 101 Express Lanes project was officially opened in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday. The 22 miles of express lanes that extend along Highway 101 from the San Mateo/Santa Clara County line to the I-380 in South San Francisco are aimed at reducing traffic congestion and encouraging carpooling and transit use along Highway 101, one of the busiest thoroughfares on the San Francisco Peninsula.
“This express lanes opening in San Mateo County has been years in the making [and] it’s finally come to fruition,” said Congressman Kevin Mullin, a San Mateo native who represents District 15. “It’s good for the economy, it is good for the environment, and it’s a win for all of the stakeholders who’ve been involved for years now in pulling this project together.”
The $581 million project — funded through a combination of federal, state, local, regional, and private contributions — involved Caltrans, the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, the City/County Association of Governments, and the San Mateo County Express Lanes Joint Powers Authority, with construction having begun in 2019. Attendees at the opening ceremony included San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina, Rep. Kevin Mullin and Assemblymember Diane Papan.
The San Mateo 101 Express Lanes, which have been operational since March 3, use “dynamic pricing” to set the toll price, with the price to use the lane rising and falling depending on how crowded the lane is, varying between 50 cents and $12.
The project also has an equity component through the Community Transportation Benefits Program (PDF), whereby qualifying San Mateo County residents with incomes at 60% of the county’s average median income (about $70,000) or less can use a Clipper Card with a value of $100 provided annually, or use a FasTrak toll tag/transponder with a value of $100 provided one time. Vehicles with three or more people, buses, vans, and motorcycles can use the express lanes toll free, with 50% for vehicles with two people and clean-air vehicles (with a valid clean-air decal from the California Department of Motor Vehicles).