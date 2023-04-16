San Mateo 101 Express Lanes Officially Opened With Ceremony — but Critics Say Traffic and Pollution Will Be Worse

“This equity program is the first of its kind with toll lanes anywhere in California,” said Asm. Diane Papan, who represents the 21st Assembly district that includes San Mateo County. “We didn’t want them just to be Lexus lanes. We really wanted an equity component … taking dollars out of the lane, putting them in public transportation, and helping folks along the way. A win win win.”

But not everyone was celebrating. Some have claimed the project has already proven to be a failure and that congestion and pollution is as bad as ever. Critics of the project came to the opening, with local safe streets and climate advocate Mike Swire calling the project “the worst local environmental decision in recent memory.”

“Highway widening has never worked,” said Swire, who is also a member of the San Mateo County Transportation Authority Citizens Advisory Committee (although he was not speaking on behalf of the committee). “It creates what’s called induced demand, which means that basically the easier you make it for people to drive, more people will drive. The county and elected officials had an opportunity to install express lanes without widening the highway, but instead they chose to widen it, which simply adds more capacity for more cars, [which] adds more cars, which means more air pollution — largely falling on communities that are people of color and low income living adjacent to highways.”

“I’m concerned because I believe that as San Mateo County grows and as the Bay Area grows, we need to be investing in transit and we need to provide that money,” said Darryl Yip, a transportation planner at San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. “San Mateo County just spent $600 million. They’re doing phase three, which is going to cost another several hundred million dollars. At the same time that both SamTrans and Caltrain are in a transit fiscal cliff. And when the county is choosing to put money onto freeway widening and not into investing in Caltrain or SamTrans, in investing in alternatives to driving, that’s a big problem.”

Touting the environmental benefits of the project, Rep. Mullin said the express lanes would “bring real efficiencies to this entire corridor and actually address greenhouse gas emissions” and that it would create a revenue stream for public transit that he said would have “a tremendous environmental benefit.” Asm. Papan also said it would “lower our greenhouse gas emissions.”

Swire, meanwhile, said the new Express Lanes would only add to greenhouse gas emissions by widening the busiest road by 25%. He also added that it would lead to more traffic violence and make the neighborhoods it passes through more dangerous.

“We lost this battle, and this highway’s been widened,” said Swire. “But the upcoming battle is whether or not to repeat this mistake on 101 from 380 North San Francisco,” he said. “We’re going to do everything possible to make sure that any project up there, even if it includes express lanes, converts an existing lane instead of widening the highway, adding cars, increasing air pollution, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing traffic violence. It’s okay to do express lanes, but we don’t need to widen with the next project.”

“Transportation is the number one producer of greenhouse gas emissions on the peninsula right now, [representing] about 60% of emissions, and here we are incenting more people to drive,” added Swire. “It’s like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.”