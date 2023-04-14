Cal State Undergrad Workers Pursue Union Representation for Higher Wages, Paid Sick Time

“We don’t have anything else to add on the matter,” Cal State spokesperson Mike Uhlenkamp wrote in response to an interview request.

But Grace Dearborn, another San Diego State student, said she deserves the same benefits as any other employee. Dearborn said she caught COVID last semester. While her supervisor allowed her to make up the hours she missed, she felt she should have gotten the paid COVID-related leave that California at the time required businesses to give full-time workers.

“This is a real job for a lot of students,” Dearborn said. “We get paid and we use that pay for bills and our personal expenses … if you’re expecting for it to be a real job, but not receive sick pay, I think that that’s really weird.”

Several cited the discrepancy between Cal State’s minimum wage and local minimum wages as part of their motivation. University attorney Marc Mootchnik told San Diego State’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec, in 2016 that because Cal State is a state agency, it is not required to comply with local minimum wage laws.

Emma Galloway, a commuter student at California State University, Northridge, said receiving at least the Los Angeles minimum wage of $16.50 for her work as a student assistant in the journalism department office would help her save money to move out of her parents’ house.

“I have a very big fear of being homeless, especially with the homeless crisis in Los Angeles,” she said. “I’m really grateful to have my parents and to live under a roof, but that fear kind of lingers a little bit, and I just want to save enough to the point where I can rent a one-bedroom apartment.”

“Student assistants are a backbone” for the campus departments where they work, she added.

Some 11,000 Cal State teaching assistants and other academic workers already have union representation through the United Auto Workers. But the undergraduates involved in the California State University Employees Union organizing effort are doing work that’s arguably less related to their studies — such as filing office paperwork, helping with print jobs and assisting in checking out books at the library.

More students are organizing

They’re part of a recent wave of campus labor activism that includes the largest higher education strike in history, in which 48,000 graduate student workers at the University of California walked off the job in November, eventually winning raises, transit passes and child care benefits.

In February, Dartmouth University agreed to pay its student dining hall workers a base wage of $21 per hour after they voted to authorize a strike — less than a year after being recognized as a union. And last month, undergraduate residential advisors at the University of Pennsylvania filed for representation with the Office and Professional Employees International Union.

“The most fundamental demand that people on college campuses are making right now is honor the principles that you say you are committed to,” said Caroline Luce, labor historian at the UCLA Institute for Research on Labor and Employment and a member of the university’s lecturers’ union. “You say you’re a public-serving institution — it doesn’t make sense to be paying people wages that they can’t live on.”

While Cal State undergraduates have been inspired by the gains made by graduate student organizing, Luce said, they face an uphill battle if the university continues to oppose the effort, because of the high turnover in their ranks.