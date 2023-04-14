KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

For the First Time Ever, It’s Sactown vs. The Bay in the NBA Playoffs

Alan MontecilloBianca TaylorMaria Esquinca
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry #30 is guarded by Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox #5 in the first quarter of their NBA game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

The last time the Sacramento Kings made the NBA playoffs, the iPhone hadn’t been invented yet. For 17 years, Sacramento-area sports fans have endured losing season after losing season.

But not this year. The Kings turned things around with a young, fast, high-scoring team, securing a spot in the playoffs. Standing in their way are the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, who are looking to win their 5th title in 9 years.

This is the first time in the history of American pro sports that 2 teams from Sacramento and the Bay Area have faced off in a playoff series. It’s a battle of youth vs. experience, Sacramento vs. The Bay, and between two fan bases that are deeply intertwined.


Guests: 

  • Alan Chazaro, KQED food writer (Warriors fan)
  • Bianca Taylor, KQED producer of segment audio and host of Consider This (Kings fan)

Links:

