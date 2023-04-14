For the First Time Ever, It’s Sactown vs. The Bay in the NBA Playoffs

The last time the Sacramento Kings made the NBA playoffs, the iPhone hadn’t been invented yet. For 17 years, Sacramento-area sports fans have endured losing season after losing season.

But not this year. The Kings turned things around with a young, fast, high-scoring team, securing a spot in the playoffs. Standing in their way are the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, who are looking to win their 5th title in 9 years.

This is the first time in the history of American pro sports that 2 teams from Sacramento and the Bay Area have faced off in a playoff series. It’s a battle of youth vs. experience, Sacramento vs. The Bay, and between two fan bases that are deeply intertwined.





Guests:

Alan Chazaro , KQED food writer (Warriors fan)

Bianca Taylor , KQED producer of segment audio and host of Consider This (Kings fan)