California Weighs $300 Million Proposal to Improve Outcomes for Black Students. Advocates Say It’s Not Enough

Fortune was referring to what is known as the local control funding formula, which dictates how school districts are funded.

The educator previously brought the issue to the state’s Reparations Task Force, a group studying how the state can atone for the legacy of slavery and policies that have discriminated against African Americans.

About 70% of Black students failed to meet state testing standards for English language arts in the 2021–2022 school year, compared with less than 40% of white students, according to state data. About 84% of Black students didn’t meet math standards, compared with about 50% of white students.

Under Newsom’s proposal, the money would go to elementary and middle schools with at least 90% of students qualifying for free meals under the program, and high schools with at least 85% of students qualifying for free meals.

“Governor Newsom’s proposal is a monumental shift in California’s longstanding fight to close persistent achievement gaps and deliver on the promise of an equitable education for all students,” Izzy Gardon, spokesperson from Newsom, said in a statement.

Students from majority-Black districts would also benefit from the accountability portion of Newsom’s budget proposal, which requires districts to implement strategies to improve academic outcomes, Gardon said.

The proposal as it was originally written gives wide latitude to schools on how to spend the money but would require them to report how funds are used to the state.

Less than 26% of Black students attend a school that would qualify under the plan, CalMatters reported.

Tinsae Birhanu, a student and health ambassador for Black Students of California United, said the state needs to do more to improve outcomes for Black students, including making sure the makeup of teachers is more diverse and combating high expulsion rates.

“Our education system should be nothing less than what we deserve,” Birhanu said.

At the budget subcommittee hearing, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Democrat representing Sacramento suburbs and the committee’s chair, expressed his support for the proposal but noted that increasing funding for schools isn’t a cure-all for ending academic disparities.