Study Shows Limits of Stockton's Guaranteed Income Program During Pandemic

Unconditional cash proposals have detractors. Critics say the programs could discourage work and are too expensive. And some skeptical labor leaders say employers should be paying higher wages if their workers can’t afford basic needs. Some proponents disagree about whether guaranteed income should replace current safety-net programs or be an addition to them.

Complicating the Stockton study was its relatively small sample size.

Researchers were initially tracking more than 100 recipients, but many of those receiving the cash and those in the control group couldn’t be reached for surveys and interviews during the pandemic. As a result, the researchers saw “trends of a positive trajectory” on many measures for recipients – such as an increased ability to pay for a $400 emergency – but results were not strong enough to be statistically significant.

By contrast, a recently-concluded pilot program in Los Angeles included more than 3,200 recipients. The Center for Guaranteed Income Research is also studying that experiment, but there are no published results yet.

An initial report on the first year of the Stockton experiment showed the group receiving payments had increased its rate of full-time employment, as some recipients used the money to complete internships or consolidate part-time shifts and gig work.

The final study did not find effects on recipients’ employment to be statistically significant.

Pandemic spending

Michael Tubbs, Stocktons former mayor, has founded an organization that launched several other guaranteed income programs; he also advises Gov. Gavin Newsom on poverty. He said the Stockton study shows the program did not drive down employment among recipients, even during the pandemic.

“People did not stop working,” he said. “And people spent money on things we all spend money on. People know how to spend money.”