California’s Options Limited on Abortion Pill Following Texas Judge Ruling

But Kacsmaryk’s ruling addresses the FDA’s authority nationally, and leaves little room for states to mitigate the fallout.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” Lisa Matsubara, an attorney for Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California and vice president of policy, told CalMatters a day after Kacsmaryk heard arguments in the case in mid-March. “It will take some time to understand how this will play out in California.”

But Newsom quickly fired back at the ruling. “Today’s ruling, by an extremist judge pursuing a radical political agenda, ignores facts, science, and the law — putting the health of millions of women and girls at risk,” the governor said in a statement. “Abortion is still legal and accessible here in California and we won’t stand by as fundamental freedoms are stripped away.”

The ruling comes less than a month after the Legislative Women’s Caucus and Future of Abortion Council announced a package of 17 bills building on last session’s work and primarily focusing on privacy and legal protections for patients and providers. State Sen. Nancy Skinner, a Democrat from Oakland and chair of the caucus, said during a press conference unveiling the legislation that lawmakers were “not done, not by a long shot” in their efforts to preserve abortion rights.

The women’s caucus issued a statement blasting the “abominable” and “deplorable” ruling: “When will the assault on women’s health and dignity stop? That one anti-abortion judge has the power to block access to a safe and medically proven treatment is an outrage.”

The caucus vowed again: “California will not back down.”

Ahead of the district court’s ruling, 20 Republican-led states threatened retail pharmacies with legal action should they distribute abortion pills. In an attention-grabbing tweet, Newsom made the sweeping announcement that California would no longer do business with Walgreens, which had announced it would not stock the medication in states where attorneys general were opposed. Newsom has since had to significantly walk back the statement, which ran afoul of federal regulations.

Despite political assurances, the state can’t take any direct action to keep mifepristone available.

“There’s nothing to be done at the state level to make it newly legal so to speak,” said Cat Duffy, policy analyst specializing in reproductive rights with the National Health Law Program. “It’ll be in the hands of the (U.S. Department of Justice) to appeal the ruling.”