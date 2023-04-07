KQED is a proud member of
CA News & Politics | Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

California News and Politics

The stabbing death of a tech executive in San Francisco raises fresh concerns about safety in the city. KQED’s politics team joins us to discuss the reaction to the case and the week’s other news.

Guests:

  • Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent
  • Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

Now in her second term, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis serves as California’s international affairs and trade development representative. This week she met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during her visit to the Golden State. Kounalakis joins us in the studio to discuss the visit and much more.

Something Beautiful: ‘The Archaeology of Silence’

The work of globally renowned painter Kehinde Wiley is on display at San Francisco’s de Young Museum. Wiley is well-known for many pieces, including his portrait of Barack Obama. This week’s look at Something Beautiful is Wiley’s new exhibit, “The Archaeology of Silence.”