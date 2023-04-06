Treasure Island Redevelopment Plans Uncertain as Bay Area Real Estate Companies Sue Each Other

In 2001, Kenwood entered an agreement with real estate company Lennar Urban to redevelop Treasure Island, a 400-acre island situated between the East Bay and San Francisco. Kenwood and Lennar held a 50% interest in the Treasure Island Community Development (TICD) project, the Kenwood complaint reads.

Four years later, Stockbridge and Wilson Meany joined Kenwood as partners, and the groups formed a company called KSWM Treasure Island. As part of that partnership, Kenwood claims it transferred its 50% share to the KSWM group.

Then in 2016, a separate investor and affiliate of Stockbridge, Stockbridge TI, joined TICD. As a result, KSWM and Stockbridge TI then shared the 50% interest. Kenwood claims in its lawsuit that Wilson Meany and Stockbridge “never requested Kenwood’s consent to this amendment and Kenwood did not agree to this amendment.”

Kenwood is now alleging that by allowing Stockbridge TI to invest directly into TICD, the partners “diluted” the 50% share for KSWM. Stockbridge and Wilson Meany deny both claims.

In their original complaint, Stockbridge and Wilson Meany assert that the projected values of KSWM’s interests are “much lower today than they were a few years ago, before the COVID pandemic and economic shocks that came in its wake, and before unanticipated cost increases and delays pushed out the reduced projected revenues by several years, all of which have depressed expected returns,” the document reads. “Because of these setbacks, none of KSWM’s members can look forward to the financial rewards they had hoped for when this project started in the early 2000s.”

Treasure Island represents both a massive opportunity and challenge for developers. Unlike many parts of the city, the former naval base has tremendous space for new developments and housing, which is sorely needed to address the region’s housing crunch. But the former military site has a history spotted with environmental lawsuits, permitting hurdles and other barriers.

The most recent project to break ground was Star View Court, a 138-unit development that includes 71 units for formerly unhoused families transitioning out of interim supportive housing, 43 units for lower-income households, and 23 homes for current Treasure Island residents.