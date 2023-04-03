End of an Era: Last Remaining Unhoused Residents at Oakland's Wood Street Commons Getting Evicted

Then, last year, the city secured two grants from the state, totaling $8.3 million, to relocate residents of the Commons to a new temporary shelter a few blocks away. The site, which will ultimately consist of 70 "tuff sheds," opened in February. City officials have also said residents are being offered spots at a safe RV parking site in East Oakland.

But many residents said they didn’t want to live in East Oakland, so far from the community they’ve built at the Commons.

“People here have already been pushed out of so many other places,” said Lydia Blumberg, a resident of the Commons. “It's given us a common kind of passion for community and being part of community.”

Other residents expressed concern about going into the tuff sheds, where typical stays are limited to no more than six months. An audit last year of the city’s homelessness services found fewer than a third of the people who went into these tuff sheds got into permanent housing. The majority remained unhoused.

And, going into the tuff sheds means giving up the one stable home many of the residents have come to rely on — their RVs and trailers.

“I could be kicked out, back on the street with a tent,” said Ramona Choyce, who’s lived at Wood Street for around six years. “If I got my trailer, then I’ll be sheltered. I don’t know if they understand that clearly, but it’s important because I hate the cold.”

Choyce said that doesn’t mean she would turn down permanent housing; it’s the uncertainty she fears. And, it’s a big reason people don’t want to leave the Commons — they’ve found stability there.

“We need stability,” said John Janosko, a resident of the Commons and one of its leaders. “Once you get stability, then you get everything else that comes along with it.”

It took residents here a decade to build that stability, he said.

“They're destroying something that took so long [to build],” Janosko said. “All this stuff — these resources, these connections, these people, this caring, this love — that took time.”