Gov. Newsom's Prescription Housing Plan Would Cover 6 Months Rent Through Medi-Cal

Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose administration is struggling to contain a worsening homelessness crisis despite record spending, is trying something bold: tapping federal health care funding to cover rent for unhoused people and those at risk of losing their housing.

States are barred from using federal Medicaid dollars to pay directly for rent, but California’s governor is asking the administration of President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, to authorize a new program called “transitional rent (PDF),” which would provide up to six months of rent or temporary housing for enrollees with lower incomes who rely on the state’s health care safety net — a new initiative to fight and prevent homelessness.

“I’ve been talking to the president. We cannot do this alone,” Newsom told California Healthline.

The governor is pushing California’s version of Medicaid, called Medi-Cal, to fund experimental housing subsidies for people experiencing homelessness, betting that it’s cheaper for taxpayers to cover rent than to allow people to fall into crisis or costly institutional care in hospitals, nursing homes and jails. Early in his tenure, Newsom proclaimed that “doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing the same way they do for insulin or antibiotics.”

But it’s a risky endeavor in a high-cost state where median rent is nearly $3,000 a month, and even higher in coastal regions, where most of California’s unhoused people reside. Experts expect the Biden administration to scrutinize the plan to use health care money to pay rent, and also question its potential effectiveness in light of the state’s housing crisis.

“Part of the question is whether this is really Medicaid’s job,” said Vikki Wachino, who served as national Medicaid director in the Obama administration. “But there is a recognition that social factors like inadequate housing are driving health outcomes, and I think the federal government is open to developing approaches to try and address that.”

Bruce Alexander, spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, declined to say whether the federal government would approve California’s request. Yet, Biden’s Medicaid officials have approved similar experimental programs in Oregon and Arizona, and California is modeling its program after them.