California Advances Bill to Punish Oil Companies for Price Gouging at the Pump

The bill highlights the challenges of balancing the competing pressures of protecting consumers at the pump while at the same time pushing policies to end the state’s reliance on fossil fuels. California’s climate strategy — which includes banning the sale of most new gas-powered cars by 2035 — would reduce demand for gasoline by 94% by 2045.

“To sum it all up, it's our energy policy — our energy policy and our efforts to replace fossil fuel with all electric in a very, very short amount of time,” said state Sen. Kelly Seyarto, a Republican from Murrieta who opposes the bill. “Why can't we just tell our constituents that? That's why your gas prices are so high.”

California’s gasoline prices are already higher than most other states because of taxes, fees and environmental regulations. California’s gas tax is the second-highest in the country, at $0.54 per gallon. And the state requires that oil companies make a special blend of gasoline to sell in California that is better for the environment but more expensive to produce.

Republicans on Thursday tried to force a vote on a separate bill that would suspend the state's gas tax and some gas-related regulations for one year. But Democrats voted not to bring the bill up for debate.

At one point last year, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California was more than $2.60 higher than the national average — a difference regulators say is too large to be explained by taxes, fees and regulations.

Much of the oil industry’s complaints about the bill have focused on the new, independent state agency lawmakers would create to investigate the market. Oil companies would be required to disclose massive amounts of data to this agency, giving regulators a better sense of what could be driving price spikes. And, crucially, the agency would have subpoena power to compel oil company executives to testify.