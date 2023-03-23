Family Reunited After Four Years Separated by Trump-Era Immigration Policy

“I was scared they would come up with something I wasn’t expecting again, and it would be delayed again,” Ruiz Arévalos said in Spanish. “My wife told me, ‘It’s set.’ But I told her, no, not until I’m at the border will I be able to say it’s over. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

When his passport arrived in the mail a few weeks later, he stared in shock. There, pasted into the passport was the proof that he had permanent residency.

The first thing he did was go buy a bus ticket to Los Banos.

His return brings relief especially to Elena, who dropped out of college after freshman year so she could work to help provide for her younger siblings. She joined the Army Reserve and worked part time as a cashier and at a tomato-packing plant while continuing to take classes part time at community college.

If Ruiz Arévalos had been able to come back in 2019, Elena would likely have graduated from UC Merced last year. Instead, she earned an associate degree at Merced College. She’s been putting off continuing her studies at a four-year college. Now that her dad is back, she’s finally considering studying for a bachelor’s degree in communications or Spanish.

“To me it’s like, now I don’t have to stress out this year and be like, OK, let’s just jump into law enforcement, let’s just jump into construction,” said Elena. “Now I can slow down, think about what I like before I jump in. Because honestly, I was panicking. But right now I’m like, OK, I can slow down and not rush myself.”

Nathan is now finishing up an associate degree and has applied to transfer to UC Merced in the fall, to major in psychology or sociology.

“I don’t really have a specific goal with that in mind, but I do want to help other people,” Nathan said.

Ignacio was a top student in high school, courted by Harvard and Yale. But he chose to stay close to home and attend UC Merced, in part because Ruiz Arévalos was gone. He won multiple scholarships, including from the California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation. He’s planning on majoring in psychology as well and hopes to become a therapist for teenagers.

He says what got them through this separation was staying united and pushing forward together despite the difficulties.

“It just goes to show how persistence is kind of key for these kinds of things,” said Ignacio. “You always just got to keep striving for it, even if you fail. And that goes for a lot of things, even maybe persisting and going after changing immigration laws to improve others’ conditions. Because it’s not just us that’s going through this, it’s a lot of other people.”

Erin Quinn, senior staff attorney at the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, a nonprofit based in San Francisco, said Ruiz Arévalos’ case highlights the impact of Trump’s changes to public charge policy.

“This really shows the harsh realities for families that are separated and the real tangible impact it has, from education to moving forward with life to economic stability,” said Quinn.

Quinn said most immigrant families are not aware that the Biden administration rolled back the Trump administration’s changes to the public charge rule. In fact, one poll showed that only a quarter of immigrant families were aware, she said.

“What we’ve really seen is a long-term impact from the rhetoric and negative policies under the Trump administration,” Quinn said. “Combating the chilling effect that it has had on our communities here will take decades.”

She said many undocumented immigrants are now less comfortable leaving the United States to finalize their permanent residency applications, because they are uncertain what the outcome will be.

In addition, families are less willing to apply for services that their U.S. citizen children are eligible for, such as subsidized housing, food stamps and health insurance.

On his first morning back, Ruiz Arévalos woke up in the family trailer in Los Banos for the first time in years.

“I felt like I had never left, like it had all been a nightmare,” said Ruiz Arévalos. “It wasn’t a problem to be in Mexico. The problem was I wasn’t with my family.”

During that first weekend back, they drove to visit a cousin in San José, Oscar Rodríguez, who submitted paperwork for Ruiz Arévalos’ immigration case, agreeing to be his fiscal sponsor. Ruiz Arévalos’ aunt made pozole to celebrate.

“We’re really happy he’s back,” said Rodríguez. “Knowing him, a responsible parent and hard worker who takes care of his children and his wife, I thought he wouldn’t have problems. But unfortunately he did. It felt like an injustice.”

Ruiz Arévalos is slowly getting back into the family routine. On his first morning back, he got up and made pancakes. He’s been spending time with his kids — putting together puzzles, taking a CPR class with Nathan, helping Elena remove extensions from her hair. Weekday mornings, he walks Priscila out to wait for her school bus.

It’s these little things that Ruiz Arévalos missed most — the day-to-day of parenting.

“You get up and you see they’ve grown a little bit, or they did something new, or they learned something new,” he said. “They’re just little details, but they stay with you as a father.”

When he was in Mexico, Ruiz Arévalos said he felt he had “clipped his children’s wings.”

He can’t ever get those four years back, but now, he hopes to finally watch his children fly.

Jennifer Molina produced the video in this story.

This story originally appeared in EdSource.