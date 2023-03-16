Bay Area Regulators Approve Rules to Phase Out Gas Furnaces and Water Heaters

Under the ambitious timeline (PDF) established by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, only zero-emission, electric water heaters can be sold or installed in Bay Area homes or businesses starting in 2027. The same goes for furnaces starting in 2029, and large commercial water heaters in 2031.

"The 1.8 million water heaters and furnaces in the Bay Area significantly impact our air quality, resulting in dozens of early deaths and a wide range of health impacts, particularly in communities of color," Philip Fine, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, said in a statement (PDF).

Officials emphasized the rules only apply to new water heaters and furnace purchases, and won't require the immediate replacement of existing appliances. People can also still repair their broken-down gas appliances, but won't be able purchase new ones after the rules go into effect.

The rules also have no bearing on gas stoves, an issue that has become a national political flashpoint.

Still, the air board's move has sweeping implications for the roughly two-thirds of households in the Bay Area that still rely on natural gas appliances (PDF).

Gas appliances in residential and commercial buildings in the region account for a similar amount of harmful nitrogen oxide — or NOx — emissions as passenger vehicles, officials said.

NOx emissions contribute to the formation of ozone and smog, and exposure has been linked to asthma and other respiratory conditions, along with increased risk of heart attack, stroke, lung cancer and premature death, officials said.