Bay Area Land Is So Expensive. How Do Urban Farms Survive?

“Those projects are things like community gardens, school gardens and teaching farms,” Zigas said. “In the Bay Area and most of the country, those are the most common forms of urban farming.”

Non-profit farms are incredibly important to urban communities, said Zigas, because they help people connect with the land and learn about ecology, seasons and how to grow their own food. Even the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a whole advisory committee and various grant opportunities targeted specifically at urban farms.

While not all urban farms fall squarely into these two categories, Zigas said it’s a helpful framework for understanding how they survive here.

To understand it even better, let’s go visit some farms.

‘A skill for life’

At Valley Verde, a non-profit farm in downtown San Jose, the mission is simple.

“We want people to learn how to grow their own food,” said Lovepreet Kaur, the farm’s executive director. “We want to teach them a skill for life. We don't want to just provide a vegetable and say, ‘Okay, here you go,’ and that's it.”

Valley Verde was founded in 2012 and currently offers a handful of educational gardening programs specifically for low-income community members in San Jose. For example, their Shared Garden program provides participants with the tools and know-how for gardening at home, including a class and materials such as raised beds, soil and seedlings.

Those skills can help alleviate food insecurity — a significant issue in Silicon Valley.

The farm also grows food that is culturally relevant to its participants, including okra, bitter melon and Thai chili peppers. That’s important to Kaur, who immigrated to the U.S. from India when she was 11 years old.

“When I came here to the U.S., there were a lot of vegetables that I grew up eating that were no longer accessible to me,” she said. “I didn't see them at any stores or if you did, they were very, very expensive.”

But running these programs for free isn’t easy. Like most non-profits, Valley Verde survives off of grants, including from the Health Trust and the Lucile Packard Foundation. But according to Kaur, the biggest challenge is accessing land.

“We want to stay either downtown or on the east side,” said Kaur. “Wherever we serve the community, we want to be in our community. We don't want to be far away from them.”

There’s plenty of land available in more rural areas or in the hills surrounding Silicon Valley, but Kaur said they need to be accessible to their program participants to maintain their mission.

Valley Verde has moved multiple times over the last few years. Right now, they’re leasing their lot from Google, which is only charging them $1 per month. But with only two years left on that lease, Kaur’s already starting to think about what comes next. She hopes the next move will be permanent.

“It is extremely stressful to be moving from one place to another, especially when you have plants. There's a high mortality every time we try to move the plants while they're still in their growing stages,” she said.

Farming in the sky

As opposed to non-profit farms like Valley Verde, commercial operations in the Bay Area are harder to come by, which makes Bluma Farms, a commercial flower farm based in Berkeley, a rarity. In fact, founder and owner Joanna Letz doesn’t know anyone else in the Bay Area operating a for-profit farm in such an urban environment.

Bluma’s situation is unique; the farm is spread across 15 modular apartment rooftops near downtown Berkeley and boasts a spectacular 360-degree view stretching from the Berkeley hills to downtown San Francisco.

Letz started growing flowers here in 2019, just a couple years after the building was built. She grows all kinds of flowers: godetia, nigella, violas, larkspur. The farm looks like a mosaic of raised beds in the sky, punctuated with a rainbow of flowers.

At first, Letz said it was hard transitioning from farming on the ground to the roof. But now that she’s more used to it, she sees “all the really important benefits of farming on a roof and also just the ability to be growing in the city and showing other people what's possible.”

As a for-profit business, Bluma has various revenue streams. About half of their income comes from weddings, though that changed somewhat during the pandemic, said Letz. She sells some flowers wholesale, some retail, and she has a flower subscription service.

“Cut flowers are higher profit per square foot than just about any other crop I can think of,” she said.

Still, it’s hard to make it work financially — especially in such a high-priced area.

“I try to keep my prices as high as I can because I want myself and my employees to be able to make enough money to live here,” she said. “And that's still hard.”

But it’s important to her to stay in the city, where she hopes more rooftop farms will start to emerge.

“There's a lot of buildings that have gone up just in the time that I've been farming here,” she said, pointing to some buildings in the distance that don’t have rooftop farms. “What could we be doing with them that we're not?”

Letz said she’s especially passionate about teaching youth about farming and the power of growing your own produce. She currently works with a handful of interns from local high schools.

“That makes me excited … that we can get people up here and experience this,” she said.

That’s why, despite the challenges, we should be fighting to keep urban farms here in the Bay Area, said SPUR’s Zigas.