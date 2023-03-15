California Lawmakers Call for State Investigation Into Silicon Valley Bank Failure

As federal officials scramble to figure out more details about the sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week, some lawmakers in Sacramento are calling for the the state to launch its own investigation.

Assemblymember Timothy Grayson (D-Concord), who heads up his chamber’s Banking Committee, said after the federal government releases its report on SVB on May 1, he wants the Legislature to starting asking questions.

“We will gather the facts and wait for investigation, reports and analysis to come out. But there will be oversight hearings,” Grayson told KQED this week. He added that he wants to see if California’s oversight of SVB, a state-chartered bank, fell short.

“There will be informational hearings, and we will dive deep into the information that is provided for us through investigations so that we can make sure that we do everything we can to identify those gaps and then fill them on a state level,” he said.

Grayson spent the weekend on the phone with fellow lawmakers, including fellow Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kaha(D- San Ramon), who also serves on the Banking Committee.