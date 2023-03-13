KQED is a proud member of
Silicon Valley Bank Crash Rattles Bay Area as Experts Delve Into What Went Wrong — and What Happens Now

KQED News Staff
Sign that reads "SVB" outside the main entrance of the shuttered headquarters of Silicon Valley Bank.
A sign hangs at Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, on March 10, 2023. US authorities swooped in and seized the assets of SVB, a key lender to US startups since the 1980s, after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own. (Noah Berger/AFP via Getty Images)

Silicon Valley is reeling as financial regulators closed down Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and took control of its deposits, making it the largest bank failure since 2008. On Sunday, regulators shut down New York-based Signature Bank, a lender in the cryptocurrency industry with more than $110 billion in assets, over similar economic fears, turning it into the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

A joint statement was released on Sunday from the U.S. Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, saying that all depositors of Signature Bank will be made whole.

"As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer," said the agencies. "Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law."

The FDIC is now in control of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits, after a wild week in which the lender frantically tried and failed to raise enough capital to stave off a run on the bank, which led to a 60% plunge in SVB shares on Thursday.

“It was reported that multiple portfolio companies, a lot of tech startups, were pulling their money and moving it elsewhere,” said Bloomberg reporter Amelia Pollard in an interview with KQED’s Tara Siler. “And as a result … the FDIC stepped in and created what's known as a ‘bridge bank,’” added Pollard, referring to a bank that has been taken over and is operated by a national regulator until a buyer can be found.

The failure of SVB hasn’t just tanked bank stocks and more or less raised fears the tech recession has arrived; it’s also caused a liquidity crisis for hundreds of Bay Area startups and venture capital firms.

“A number of Santa Clara-based SVB customers saw trouble coming in the last year and switched banks, others … are now caught out in the rain,” said Rachael Myrow, Senior Editor of KQED’s Silicon Valley Desk. “Some reportedly can’t even make payroll this week.”

The California Employment Development Department announced in a news release Friday (PDF) that it would help companies that did business with the bank, saying “EDD is exercising its authority under state law to waive any penalty against any employer who is unable to pay the tax when due.”

The FDIC has said all insured depositors would have full access to their insured deposits “no later than Monday morning.” But the FDIC only insures deposits of up to $250,000 dollars, which means those with deposits above that limit will have to get in line with other exposed creditors. As Pollard points out, most of the depositors were well above the insurance limit. “A lot of these accounts were wholesale depositors, and that basically means companies, not just regular individuals.”

Corey Ford is CEO of venture capital firm Matter and has deposits in SVB that far exceed the amount guaranteed by the FDIC. He said he first learned about SVB’s trouble Thursday through social media, after which he tried to move his company’s deposits to another account but was unable to do so before the FDIC took over.

“I just feel like I got hit by a brick in the last 24 hours,” said Ford on Saturday. “And so I think I'm just starting to come to terms with the fact that we can't get the money out. And now I've got to figure out what that actually means.”

For a bank that has specialized in tech startups since its founding in 1983, SVB’s collapse Friday has sent shockwaves through the tech sector.

“Long before a lot of the tech giants that we know today had even gotten their start, [SVB focused] on tech entrepreneurs,” said Pollard from Bloomberg. “And so it was really a pioneer among banks and financial institutions focusing on tech startups specifically. It survived the dot-com bubble and had been around for four decades. So I think it is a huge surprise to experts on banking regulation that it collapsed this rapidly.”

Joseph Grundfest, a professor of law and business at Stanford Law School, explained the bank may have made a mistake by investing in long-term Treasury bonds at a time when interest rates are going up.

“We know that when interest rates go up, the value of long-rated Treasury bonds goes down, and we also know that when interest rates go up, the value of venture capital positions that involve risky returns coming out in the future with great uncertainty will also go down,” said Grundfest in an interview with KQED. “So if some people thought that by buying Treasury instruments, the bank was diversifying into safe investments, that was a miscalculation. Short-term Treasury bonds would have been a fine diversifying safe investment. But by going long on those bonds, perhaps the bank inadvertently doubled down on its venture capital risk. They went double-down on long-term risk, essentially.”

Grundfeld adds there will be serious potential effects locally, on everything from payroll to refinancing.

There are going to be situations where companies have cash trapped at the bank and they have to pay their employees, they have to pay their landlords, they have to pay their suppliers,” said Grundfeld. “[SVB] was at the center of banking relationships for many firms that are in the venture capital ecosystem. Many firms had deposits there. Many firms paid their suppliers [and] employees out of funds that were at the bank, many have loans with the bank. All of these relationships are now questionable and up in the air.”

“If you're a business connected to innovation and technology, there's a good chance that most of your money was parked in Silicon Valley Bank, and now it's inaccessible as of this moment, as far as I can tell,” said Ford, the venture capitalist. “And so, if you have to pay bills, if you have to do payroll, if you owe money to investors, if you are going to invest in startups, you're kind of stuck.”

Another question will be how SVB’s fate affects jobs in the tech sector in the Bay Area, which has seen massive layoffs over the last year.

Experts are saying that it may impact tech companies, but … I think it's a point where it's too soon to tell,” said Bloomberg’s Pollard. “The fact that the FDIC stepped in will stymie whatever kind of hemorrhaging is happening at SVB, and it will kind of put a pause on that. It seems like there'll be some kind of announcement on Monday as to whether they're able to find an acquirer. Typically in these situations, they try to find a healthy bank to assume the deposits. So I really think it's a waiting game right now to see the ramifications and how far this will reach.”

Ultimately, part of the shock appears to be that nobody saw this coming, because SVB had such a good reputation.

“The bank was perceived as extraordinarily stable, it had excellent relationships with many people in the community, it understood the venture capital sector in a way that very few other banks [did],” says Grundfeld. “They worked with relationships that were alien to many banks not based in the area. And it had a terrific reputation. It clearly got sideways in terms of the current capital market situation and has paid the ultimate price in terms of banking, relationships and regulatory responsibilities.”

Ford thinks there’s another factor at play too, that the tight-knit, interconnected profile of SVB investors may ultimately have been its undoing.

“When you build up such a concentrated community within one banking institution, and then rumors and panic start because this is such an interconnected community, that panic moves quickly,” Ford said. “And if you lose the faith of the community, it all comes crumbling down to the detriment of everybody in the community. When everybody's part of that same bank, I think what we've seen is the propensity for panic is high.”

Despite shockwaves on Wall Street, experts think a contagion similar to 2008 is unlikely.

What I'm hearing from experts is that this is not Lehman,” said Pollard. “They don't expect broad ramifications among banks elsewhere … by and large, banks are much more diversified, they're a lot larger than they were in past banking crises. I was speaking to someone today who was at the FDIC in the 80s, [and they said] there were 13,000 banks insured by the FDIC then. Today there are only 4,000. So it seems like experts are saying that the banking system is safer and healthier than it's been in past crises.”

KQED's Tara Siler, Rachael Myrow, Ekene Okobi and Attila Pelit contributed to this report.

