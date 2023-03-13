Silicon Valley Bank Crash Rattles Bay Area as Experts Delve Into What Went Wrong — and What Happens Now

Silicon Valley is reeling as financial regulators closed down Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and took control of its deposits, making it the largest bank failure since 2008. On Sunday, regulators shut down New York-based Signature Bank, a lender in the cryptocurrency industry with more than $110 billion in assets, over similar economic fears, turning it into the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.
A joint statement was released on Sunday from the U.S. Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, saying that all depositors of Signature Bank will be made whole.
"As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer," said the agencies. "Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law."
The FDIC is now in control of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits, after a wild week in which the lender frantically tried and failed to raise enough capital to stave off a run on the bank, which led to a 60% plunge in SVB shares on Thursday.
“It was reported that multiple portfolio companies, a lot of tech startups, were pulling their money and moving it elsewhere,” said Bloomberg reporter Amelia Pollard in an interview with KQED’s Tara Siler. “And as a result … the FDIC stepped in and created what's known as a ‘bridge bank,’” added Pollard, referring to a bank that has been taken over and is operated by a national regulator until a buyer can be found.
The failure of SVB hasn’t just tanked bank stocks and more or less raised fears the tech recession has arrived; it’s also caused a liquidity crisis for hundreds of Bay Area startups and venture capital firms.
“A number of Santa Clara-based SVB customers saw trouble coming in the last year and switched banks, others … are now caught out in the rain,” said Rachael Myrow, Senior Editor of KQED’s Silicon Valley Desk. “Some reportedly can’t even make payroll this week.”
The California Employment Development Department announced in a news release Friday (PDF) that it would help companies that did business with the bank, saying “EDD is exercising its authority under state law to waive any penalty against any employer who is unable to pay the tax when due.”