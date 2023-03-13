Silicon Valley Bank Crash Rattles Bay Area as Experts Delve Into What Went Wrong — and What Happens Now

The FDIC has said all insured depositors would have full access to their insured deposits “no later than Monday morning.” But the FDIC only insures deposits of up to $250,000 dollars, which means those with deposits above that limit will have to get in line with other exposed creditors. As Pollard points out, most of the depositors were well above the insurance limit. “A lot of these accounts were wholesale depositors, and that basically means companies, not just regular individuals.”

Corey Ford is CEO of venture capital firm Matter and has deposits in SVB that far exceed the amount guaranteed by the FDIC. He said he first learned about SVB’s trouble Thursday through social media, after which he tried to move his company’s deposits to another account but was unable to do so before the FDIC took over.

“I just feel like I got hit by a brick in the last 24 hours,” said Ford on Saturday. “And so I think I'm just starting to come to terms with the fact that we can't get the money out. And now I've got to figure out what that actually means.”

For a bank that has specialized in tech startups since its founding in 1983, SVB’s collapse Friday has sent shockwaves through the tech sector.

“Long before a lot of the tech giants that we know today had even gotten their start, [SVB focused] on tech entrepreneurs,” said Pollard from Bloomberg. “And so it was really a pioneer among banks and financial institutions focusing on tech startups specifically. It survived the dot-com bubble and had been around for four decades. So I think it is a huge surprise to experts on banking regulation that it collapsed this rapidly.”

Joseph Grundfest, a professor of law and business at Stanford Law School, explained the bank may have made a mistake by investing in long-term Treasury bonds at a time when interest rates are going up.

“We know that when interest rates go up, the value of long-rated Treasury bonds goes down, and we also know that when interest rates go up, the value of venture capital positions that involve risky returns coming out in the future with great uncertainty will also go down,” said Grundfest in an interview with KQED. “So if some people thought that by buying Treasury instruments, the bank was diversifying into safe investments, that was a miscalculation. Short-term Treasury bonds would have been a fine diversifying safe investment. But by going long on those bonds, perhaps the bank inadvertently doubled down on its venture capital risk. They went double-down on long-term risk, essentially.”

Grundfeld adds there will be serious potential effects locally, on everything from payroll to refinancing.

“There are going to be situations where companies have cash trapped at the bank and they have to pay their employees, they have to pay their landlords, they have to pay their suppliers,” said Grundfeld. “[SVB] was at the center of banking relationships for many firms that are in the venture capital ecosystem. Many firms had deposits there. Many firms paid their suppliers [and] employees out of funds that were at the bank, many have loans with the bank. All of these relationships are now questionable and up in the air.”