California to End $54 Million Contract With Walgreens Over Abortion Pill Access

Walgreens is the second-largest pharmacy chain in the country. Earlier this month, the Illinois-based company announced it would stop dispensing mifepristone — the first pill used in a two-drug abortion procedure — after Republican attorneys general in the nearly two dozen states signed a letter (PDF) threatening to take legal action against pharmacies that continue to offer it. In several of those states, abortion in general, and the medication specifically, remains legal, including in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.

The face-off comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that granted the right to an abortion. Since the court’s ruling last June, 13 states have outlawed abortion procedures, and several others, including Florida, have significantly limited access to them.

“We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so,” the company said in a statement on Monday, shortly after Newsom first announced his intention to cut ties. “Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws.”

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

It’s not the first time Walgreens has been at the center of a political and cultural battle in California. Since 2019, the chain has closed 11 stores in San Francisco — among the scores that have been recently shuttered across the state — citing shoplifting as the primary reason for winding back business in the city.

But earlier this year, Walgreens’ chief financial officer told investors during an earnings call that the company may have overstated some of those concerns.

And in 2022, San Francisco’s city attorney won a major case against Walgreens for over-dispensing opioids and failing to report or investigate suspicious orders from pharmacists, as required by law.

Newsom’s jab at Walgreens is the latest in a long-winded effort he has made to position California as an abortion sanctuary. Last year, the governor, who is widely believed to have presidential ambitions, bought billboard and TV ads in Texas and other states where abortion had recently been prohibited, promoting the Golden State as a safe destination for people seeking reproductive services. His administration also created a website for abortion seekers to locate providers and find related travel and child care resources.