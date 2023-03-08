California Attorney General Gets 90 Days to Review Case Against SFPD Officer Who Killed Keita O'Neil

She asked Bonta to review the case per O'Neil's family, who have been pushing for state prosecutors to take over the case.

The judge's decision postpones the case's dismissal until June 5, when the parties will be back in court, the attorney general's office said.

"I'm ecstatic. This is a great day," April Green, O'Neil's aunt, said outside the courtroom about the judge's decision Tuesday.

“Now there is hope. ... I am so happy … that the wheels of justice can turn in our way because there’s fresh eyes looking at the case. And I trust that Bonta is going to look at it and review it carefully.”

O'Neil, who died at a hospital, was suspected of assaulting a California Lottery employee and stealing a van that belonged to the agency. Police said they chased the van and another SUV seen traveling with it to a public housing area.

O'Neil abandoned the stolen vehicle and started running toward the patrol car occupied by Samayoa, who was in the passenger seat, and his training officer.

Body camera footage shows Samayoa drawing his pistol while the cruiser is still moving. The video then shows him opening the side door and firing a single shot through the window as O'Neil runs by in the opposite direction. O'Neil, who died later at a hospital, was not armed.

KQED’s Sara Hossaini contributed reporting to this story.