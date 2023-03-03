Shock, Anger and Calls for Change in Santa Rosa in Aftermath of Fatal School Stabbing

At the press conference at Montgomery High School on Wednesday, there were heated exchanges between students and the SRPD, with several students raising questions about their safety and asking why school officials did not do more to stop the students' behavior despite knowing there were problems among the three teens. One student asked, “Why has it taken a loss of life for [the police] to start caring about this school?,” to which SRPD Police Chief John Cregan replied that removing SRPD officers from the campus was “a decision by the Santa Rosa School Board.”

Students and parents at Montgomery High say that safety has been an issue for some time on campus.

“The school knew that the three kids were having problems, and they didn't even bother to help out before Jayden's murder,” said Lyla Snyder, a 16-year-old sophomore at the high school, in an interview with KQED. “The fact that those two boys were able to either leave their class or come onto campus and enter the art classroom shows the lack of control we have on the campus and the lack of safety that we prioritize on the campus.”

Snyder added that she has “felt unsafe at school before.”

“I've seen weapons that people have at school that the school doesn't even notice they have. I've seen so many fights,” she said.

Officials had earlier said none of the campuses in the Santa Rosa City Schools District have metal detectors or police officers inside.

Lyla told KQED that she and her fellow students planned to hold a “walkout” at 11:15 a.m. Monday, saying they will “all walk out of class in protest, and go into the quad and speak about what is important and then return to class.”

On the same block as Montgomery High is the Church of the Roses, which serves free breakfast to high school students and staff every morning. Jayden Pienta used to be one of those students. Rev. Cindy Alloway, aka Pastor Cindy, who is head of staff at the church, didn’t know Jayden personally, but had conversations with students daily. She said some of the students felt like what happened Wednesday could’ve been prevented.

“I asked, what could have been done? And they said the teachers did try to intervene a few times. But these particular students were saying that they thought they needed the resource police officers back. They felt like that would have prevented some of the bullying that was going on that caused this incident. They think it would have maybe nipped it in the bud before it became such a terrible, tragic incident. So they were calling for their resource officers to come back,” she said.