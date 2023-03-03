Shock, Anger and Calls for Change in Santa Rosa in Aftermath of Fatal School Stabbing

The city of Santa Rosa in Sonoma County is in shock the day after 16-year-old junior Jayden Jess Pienta was killed and another injured in a stabbing at Montgomery High School, after what witnesses described as a fight in an art classroom with a 15-year-old freshman, who was booked on suspicion of homicide Wednesday. The suspect, whom police are not naming because he is a juvenile, was found hiding in a creek bed after he fled the classroom.
Jayden's stepfather, Tom Lenwell, told KTVU on Thursday that he was reeling from the violence.
“I'm hurt. I’m sad I’m never going to see Jayden again,” Lenwell told reporters. “I’m not going to be able to joke and laugh with him. Those days are gone.”
The school remained closed Thursday. Principal Adam Paulson, in a message to parents, students and the school community, called the stabbing "the darkest day anyone can remember at Montgomery High," according to The Press Democrat. Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell described it as a “truly a sad day” and “heartbreaking."
The violence started when the two juniors came into the classroom and started a fight with the freshman, police said. Teachers initially broke up the brawl but the freshman then pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the juniors.
Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin on Thursday said investigators are working to interview the 27 students who were inside the classroom at the time, as well as the teacher and teacher's aides, as detectives investigate what caused the fight. Mahurin said detectives have not yet discovered why the upperclassmen began the brawl, though the three students appear to have known each other and had fought previously.