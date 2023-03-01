Bay Area Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Plot to Destroy California Democratic Party Headquarters

This story will be updated.

One of the two men who plotted to bomb the headquarters of the California Democratic Party because he believed former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday morning.

Ian Benjamin Rogers, of Napa, was sentenced to nine years and three years of supervision after he is released. Jarrod Copeland, of Vallejo, is expected be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Rogers and Copeland worked together at Rogers’ auto repair shop in downtown Napa. After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, Rogers and Copeland discussed attacking Democrats in a series of text messages. They targeted the party headquarters in Sacramento, just blocks from the state Capitol.

According to court records, the following exchange occurred after Rogers sent Copeland a link to the building’s location:

Rogers: sent link to the address of the California Democratic Party office…

Copeland: Right next to CHP

Copeland: gotta be cautious

Rogers: Only takes 3 minutes

Rogers: Take a brick break a window pour gas in and light

The pair settled on Jan. 20, 2021, the date of Biden’s inauguration, but they didn’t get to launch their plan: The Napa County Sheriff’s Office raided Rogers’ business and home on Jan. 15, 2021. Officers found a cache of more than 50 weapons, including pipe bombs and illegally modified firearms. Rogers, 47, was arrested.