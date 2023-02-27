In Oakland, Afrofuturist Fiction is Now Available By Vending Machine

"I love that people know more than just a couple of names now," Lewis said. "You know, we've been doing spec-fic since Zora [Neale Hurston] and Langston [Hughes]. Like, we've been around for a while. But now people are engaging with the work less in that academic sense and more to just kind of enjoy it."

Lewis co-founded Fiyah Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction and she’s the lead author of the magazine’s 2022 #BlackSpecFic report, which examines short fiction publishing trends within the genre. She says over the past several years, publication of Black speculative fiction has gone up slightly, from around 2% in 2015 to making up nearly 7% of the output in 2021.

"Not massive numbers. Definitely an improvement," Lewis said. "We've seen a lot of movement with regard to getting Black editors on to mastheads, and so that's helped improve the numbers considerably."

Sistah Scifi meets Oaklandia Cafe x Bakery

For Latorra Monk, owner and operator of Oaklandia Cafe x Bakery, housing the Sistah Scifi book vending machine was a natural fit for her business. Monk had already been cultivating a small art gallery space and lounge area in the cafe featuring works by local Black artists when Asare approached her with the idea.

"I was like, ‘this is the perfect opportunity to really elevate our culture within this corporate space.’ To really be seen and be heard," Monk said. "Our high level focus [at Oaklandia] is on food, as well as bringing people together. And I feel like in these current times, it's not just about selling a product, it's about having a mission…trying to be impactful."

Monk said her 3-year old son affirmed just what kind of impact the machine can have.

"He looked over and saw that machine and he ran to it and he said, 'Mama, I want a book from here,'" Monk recalled. "And I knew immediately that this was the right space for it, because I think of my own experiences as a child when it came to literature and seeing myself and not having that readily available at my fingertips."

One of the books now at Monk’s and cafe patrons’ fingertips is "To Boldly Go" – a children’s picture book about Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols and her impact on the civil rights movement. It's written by Oakland-based author Angela Dalton, who feels honored to be included in the vending machine’s offerings.

"Ever since the pandemic, it’s been very hard for picture book authors, but especially Black picture book authors, to navigate how to promote their books," Dalton, whose publisher is HarperCollins, said.

The movement to ban certain books by Black authors in the midst of debates around Critical Race Theory in some schools and states only heightens Dalton’s concerns – but she finds some hope in these vending machines.

"Especially as we're facing book bannings and we're facing gatekeeping of Black voices and Black stories, it's so important to have that presence – especially in gentrified communities," Dalton said. "So these vending machines are a way to do that. To get our stories out there, to get our blackness out there and to keep us present in the community."

Since the grand launch with Oaklandia earlier this month, two more Sistah Scifi book vending machines have launched in the Pacific Northwest – one in Mill Creek, WA and one in Shoreline, WA. Asare says her goal is to have a total of 10 machines across the country by June.