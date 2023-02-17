Oakland Tech Girls Play Some of the Best Bay Area Ball You're Not Watching... Yet

The Oakland Technical High School girls varsity basketball team can ball.

It’s not a stretch to imagine that the Bulldogs — two-time defending state champions (2019 and 2022) — might have three or four trophies already, had much of the country not shut down two days before their scheduled championship game in March 2020; or had their 2021 season not been canceled altogether due to COVID.

The team’s success has even garnered the attention of local sports legends. They’re regularly visited by football great and Oakland Tech alum Marshawn Lynch. The Warriors’ Klay Thompson made an appearance at the team’s ring ceremony last summer, and his teammate Steph Curry sent the team a personal video message of congratulations late last year for their championship banner ceremony.

Now, they’re on a quest to three-peat with another state title. For sports fans still lamenting the Warriors and Raiders leaving Oakland, this high school team is showing that there’s still plenty to be excited about.

'The best team I've ever had'

“If we make shots, we can beat anybody,” LeRoy Hurt, the team’s head coach, said. “But if we're missing shots — and it happens — anybody can beat us. We just got to maintain our composure.”

Maintaining composure, as well as good sportsmanship, are two of the team’s core values under Hurt — an Oakland Tech alum who’s been coaching the team since 2015. He led the team to an undefeated regular season in the Oakland Athletic League this year — the Bulldogs are 23-5 overall, including non-league games. On Feb. 10 at the team’s final home game, he notched his 150th win as head coach. Next up, they’re preparing for the local Oakland Athletic League playoffs, which is the first hurdle they need to clear in the journey to the state championships in March.

“This is the best team I've ever had,” Hurt said from the sidelines of that final home game. “It’s a fantastic group.”